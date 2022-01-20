U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1312
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8830
    -0.2170 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,716.70
    -1,134.75 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.43
    -2.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,253.66
    -519.27 (-1.87%)
     

McDONALD'S ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCD

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301465398.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Netflix stock falls after subscriber outlook misses expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Netflix's stock drop-off at the market's close amid its earnings reports showing misses on subscriber and growth estimates.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Market check: Stocks sell off heading into session close, volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights the market and sector action heading into the closing bell.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Is This Why Nio Stock Is Rising Today?

    A report in a German trade publication has interesting implications for the Chinese EV maker.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at session lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • Airline stocks sink, Peloton stock tumbles, Luminar shares soar

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss how revenues for airlines are declining amid the surge in Omicron cases, Peloton shares are falling today, and Luminar stock is rising on reports of a self-driving deal with Mercedes-Benz.

  • Intuitive Surgical stock falls after company earnings hurt by fewer procedures

    Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. fell more than 4% in the extended session Thursday after the health care company reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales slightly above expectations but said the pandemic continues to lead to fewer procedures done with its main robotic surgical system. Intuitive said it earned $381 million, or $1.04 a share, in the quarter, compared with $365 million, or $1.01 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.30 a shar

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.

  • Moderna stock fell to ‘overly high expectations:’ Jefferies Managing Director

    Moderna has seen a meteoric rise in growth to become a household name as one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. However, the stock has slumped as of late — down around 60% from a September 2021 high of nearly $450.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    Green energy stocks are among today's bigger winners, with fuel cell leaders Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gaining 8.6% and 6%, respectively. Also moving higher is solar panel microinverter maker Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), scoring a 5.1% gain as of 10:10 a.m. ET. This morning, you can't throw a rock on Wall Street without hitting one banker or another that is cutting price targets on renewable energy stocks.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Jumped 12% on Thursday

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) shareholders beat the market on Thursday morning as shares rose 12% by 11 a.m. ET compared to a 1.1% increase in the wider market. It helped that the broader market jumped, but Paysafe also benefited from improving sentiment from Wall Street pros. An analyst at the Wall Street firm Cowen upgraded the digital gambling and payments processing stock and issued an aggressive short-term outlook that sees the stock nearly doubling over the next year.

  • Netflix reports earnings amid stock slump, Peloton stock crashes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the big stories in the stock market on Thursday,