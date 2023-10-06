McDonald's is bringing back its Boo Buckets for Halloween

Boo Buckets are making a spooky return to McDonald's ahead of Halloween!

The fast-food giant last year offered Happy Meals in the spooky pails – they double as a container for trick or treat candy. This was the first time they were made available since 2016. McDonald's first sold the decorated plastic buckets in 1986 and have brought them back sporadically since.

This time around there's four different designs: Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire (available for the first time since the original buckets came out in 1986).

It's officially spooky season: When is Halloween 2023 and why do we celebrate it?

McDonald's will begin offering four "Boo Bucket" Halloween Happy Meals starting Oct. 17 – Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire.

How to get your hands on a McDonald's Boo Bucket!

McDonald's will begin offering the special Boo Bucket Halloween Happy Meals starting Oct. 17, at participating restaurants across the U.S. through Oct. 31 or while supplies last. You can order them by placing a Happy Meal order either in the restaurant or through the app. Happy Meals come with three different entrée options: hamburger (you can add cheese) and 4-piece or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets meals; each come with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink.

Boo Bucket prices are determined by each individual restaurant and may vary based on location. Happy Meals typically range from $4 to $7 so the Boo Bucket is expected to be a similar price; there is no additional cost for the buckets as the typical toy that comes with a Happy Meal is being replaced with the bucket.

Watch: Haunting pumpkin lights up Vegas' MSG Sphere to kick off Halloween time

What colors are the Boo Buckets available in?

Last year, McDonald's had buckets available in white McBoo, orange McPunk’n and green McGoblin. This year, there's an additional purple vampire-themed bucket. And for an extra treat, atop every Boo Bucket will be a paperboard lid with a fun sticker activity.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza and Dina Kaur, USA TODAY Network.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's Halloween Boo Buckets return: Here's how to get one