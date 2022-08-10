U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods partner to launch the $1M Future of Potato Farming Fund to help improve soil health through regenerative farming practices

·5 min read

This first-of-its-kind fund will offer Canadian potato growers education and cost-sharing grants for adopting regenerative practices and technology aimed at improving soil health and building farm resilience

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods Limited are proud to announce a new partnership to create the Future of Potato Farming Fund by investing $1M in education, demonstration, and cost-sharing grants to support potato farmer adoption of regenerative practices and technology. The new Fund's goals are building soil health and farm resilience as Canadian potato farmers face the escalating impacts of climate change on yield and crop quality.

The McDonald's McCain Future of Potato Farming Fund initiative is one way McDonald's Canada is continuing its commitment to supporting quality ingredients, and sourcing from Canadian farmers and ranchers. (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))
The McDonald’s McCain Future of Potato Farming Fund initiative is one way McDonald’s Canada is continuing its commitment to supporting quality ingredients, and sourcing from Canadian farmers and ranchers. (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))

"McDonald's World Famous Fries™ come from 100 per cent Canadian potatoes, and each one starts with healthy soil and Canada's dedicated potato growers," said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, Canada Impact Team, McDonald's Canada. "McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods have a long-standing relationship with potato growers across Canada and are working together to help advance agricultural practices and support the next generation of Canadian farmers."

Canadian farmers are already seeing the impacts of a changing climate through sudden storms, drought, unseasonable moisture, early frosts, cool springs, blazing heat waves, and more. This overwhelmingly impacts financial sustainability on the farm, while threatening food security and crop quality in Canada. The McDonald's McCain Future of Potato Farming Fund aims to safeguard Canada's farming industry through supporting farmer adoption of regenerative practices that improve soil health and build critical resilience on the farm.

"Climate change continues to impact the crop and our potato growing communities. To address this, McCain has pledged to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100 per cent of its potato acreage by 2030," said Jeremy Carter, Director Agriculture, Western Canada, McCain Foods. "Through our shared vision with McDonald's Canada, we are focused on supporting our growers in accelerating the transition to the key principles of regenerative agriculture like maintaining living cover, reducing tillage intensity, diversifying rotations, reducing the intensity of chemical applications, and enhancing biodiversity. Education, demonstrations, and direct grower funding of practice adoption through this Fund may lead to achieving healthier Canadian soils while creating delicious, planet-friendly food."

In June, McCain Foods released their global Regenerative Agriculture Framework that sets clear definitions and measurements for a regenerative potato acre. Developed in collaboration with a range of stakeholders and used globally, this voluntary framework will support growers as they onboard to regenerative agriculture.

As a fellow food industry leader, McDonald's Canada sources from, invests in, and works with partners and suppliers who align with its values to help build a thriving, resilient food system. The company is living their purpose to feed and foster communities –  food quality and sourcing is one way it's taking positive action on key areas that matter to Canadians so they can Love what's next™.

"The partnership between McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods highlights the importance of coming together as an industry to support Canadian farmers in their ongoing transition to regenerative agriculture," says Matt Hemphill, Executive Director at Potatoes New Brunswick. "Canadian potato farmers are excited to trial priority regenerative practices and technology through the Fund's cost-share mechanism. This is a great example of supporting Canadian farmers with the tools they need to trial regenerative farming techniques, with an aim to future-proofing the land, and ensuing quality potatoes to share with Canadians for generations to come."

The Fund will be open to more than 130 Canadian farmers, who represent more than 76,000 acres of potato farmland. It will consist of two rounds of grants for growers to implement established regulatory practices to build soil health and resilience starting in August 2022. Growers can apply to the Fund for cost-sharing from a list of priority regenerative practices and technologies, such as cover crop seed, flower strip seed, lower intensity tillage equipment, decision support systems, organic soil amendments, and more.

Funding decisions will be made jointly by an expert selection committee comprised of representatives from McDonald's Canada, McCain Foods, The Soil Health Institute, and a representative from a national potato farming association. McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods will be working with the Soil Health Institute to measure progress throughout the program, specifically increased soil organic carbon and total nitrogen, increased bulk density and aggregate stability and plant available water and better drainage capacity.

McDonald's Canada and McCain Foods are focused on building climate resilience so that all can enjoy great-tasting, quality food.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About McCain Foods (Canada)

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry. McCain Foods is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables and desserts that can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has eight production facilities with approximately 2,400 employees and, in addition to its famous French fries and potato specialties, makes frozen desserts, snacks and appetizers.

The McDonald's McCain Future of Potato Farming Fund supports and contributes to McCain's global goal of implementing regenerative agricultural practices across 100 per cent of McCain potato acreage by 2030. (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))
The McDonald’s McCain Future of Potato Farming Fund supports and contributes to McCain’s global goal of implementing regenerative agricultural practices across 100 per cent of McCain potato acreage by 2030. (CNW Group/McCain Foods (Canada))

SOURCE McCain Foods (Canada)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c8721.html

