U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.50
    -11.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,784.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,908.75
    -53.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.00
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    +0.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.40
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.19 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.89
    +0.19 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5210
    +0.4040 (+0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,407.80
    -338.47 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.97
    -7.73 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,905.49
    -9.44 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

McDonald's Canada prepares to welcome the Chicken Big Mac

·2 min read

Starting March 7, this fresh take on an old favourite will be available at participating restaurants across the country for a limited time

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - After a long wait, McDonald's is finally launching the official Chicken Big Mac starting on Tuesday, March 7. For a limited time, Canadians can sink their teeth into the new Chicken Big Mac, featuring the iconic Big Mac® goodness with a chicken twist.  A fresh take on a McDonald's classic, the Chicken Big Mac is made with chicken lovers in mind.

The wait is over, McDonald’s Canada welcomes a new twist on a classic with the Chicken Big Mac. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
The wait is over, McDonald’s Canada welcomes a new twist on a classic with the Chicken Big Mac. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"We know that Canadians have been hacking the Chicken Big Mac in creative ways over the years, eager to get their hands on the real thing" said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "To these guests, we love your passion and your hacking days are officially behind you: the Chicken Big Mac is finally here. But it's only for a limited time, so try it while you can."

With classic toppings – Big Mac sauce, fresh lettuce, processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles – the Chicken Big Mac features two chicken patties made with 100% Canadian raised seasoned chicken breast in a crispy, light-tasting coating on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of fun, delicious food. The Chicken Big Mac joins the craveable chicken lineup including the McCrispy®, Chicken McNuggets® and the McChicken® sandwich. And while the wait may be over, the Chicken Big Mac will only be here for a limited time starting March 7, so Canadians shouldn't wait to head into restaurant, order through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

McDonald's Canada (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)
McDonald's Canada (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c3017.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Costco Shoppers Discover The Cost Of The $1.50 Hot Dog Combo

    When Costco fans celebrated the retailer's decision to keep the price of its hot-dog-and-soda combo at $1.50 "forever" last fall, very few focused on another side of the announcement -- namely that the chain would have to compensate somewhere. In its fourth-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said that Costco would need to "be more aggressive in other areas" to both make up for food inflation and be loyal to customers who have come to love the decades-old price consistency of the combo.

  • How an entrepreneur, who didn’t know how to cook, started a recipe company

    Ten years ago, SideChef founder and CEO Kevin Yu set out to make it easier to answer that question by creating an all-in-one cooking, shopping and meal planning app. Recipe management itself not a new concept, and SideChef is among a group of startups bringing technology to a sector where handwritten recipes kept in a folder or Rolodex is the norm. There is also a “create your own” feature so that account holders can upload their own recipes and even share them publicly.

  • J.M. Smucker CEO: PB&J is our 'bread & butter'; Uncrustables business grows 38%

    Uncrustables, up 38%, and fruit spreads, up 9%, drove net sales for J.M. Smucker's U.S. consumer foods business last quarter.

  • 3 Meat Food Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Food - Meat Products industry players are battling manufacturing cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds. However, the rising demand for protein-rich food is aiding companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), Industrias Bachoco (IBA) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

  • KFC Is Bringing Back Its Most Viral (And Demanded) Sandwich

    There are regular fast food sandwiches and then there are those with cult followings so huge that they have a life of their own. Ever since Yum Brands ' Kentucky Fried Chicken's Double Down was discontinued in 2014, there has been petition after petition demanding its return while it also regularly appears in internet round-ups of the chain's craziest products. Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert once even ate one on his show.

  • Milan gave Howard Schultz his Starbucks inspiration decades ago. Now the tables are turned. His idea: olive-oil-infused coffee drinks.

    "Oleato" offering rolls out first in Italy, where coffee is so sacrosanct that Starbucks didn't enter the market till 2018.

  • Olive oil in coffee? New Starbucks line a curiosity in Italy

    Putting olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy, but that didn't stop Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz from launching a series of beverages that do just that in Milan, the city that inspired his coffee house empire. The coffee-olive oil concoction — echoing a keto-inspired trend of adding butter to coffee, only with a sugary twist — has provoked both amusement and curiosity among Italians.

  • Budweiser APAC bets on post-COVID China thirst for premium beer

    Budweiser Brewing Co APAC, Asia's largest beer company by sales, said on Thursday it will expand into more Chinese cities with its premium products as it sees a rebound in demand after the country lifted its COVID-19 curbs. In December, China suddenly dropped its strict three-year-old zero-COVID policy, which had battered business at bars and restaurants, where Budweiser does a disproportionate share of its sales. Budweiser said its overall China volumes fell 3% last year, and its market share shrank by 44 bps.

  • Tesla Investor Day: No gen-3 vehicle announcement, next gigafactory coming to Mexico

    Tesla shares trading lower following its Investor Day, with the main disappointment being the automaker did not reveal its next generation 3 car design, though it did reveal that two upcoming models will be joining the Tesla product portfolio.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Reata Pharma Stock Almost Triples After Winning 'Coin-Flip' FDA Approval

    Reata won Food and Drug Administration approval for its neurological disease treatment and RETA stock almost tripled Wednesday.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Tesla Comments Spur Plunge in China Rare-Earth Miner Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese rare-earth miners were heavily sold off following Tesla Inc.’s surprise announcement that the electric-vehicle maker will drop the use of the material in its future models. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsCiting health and environmental ri

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -46.15% and 16.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Tesla, Salesforce, Snowflake, Silvergate

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Tesla, Salesforce, Snowflake, Silvergate

  • Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years.

    I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Singapore Hikes Permanent Residence Threshold for Ultra-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is increasing the threshold for global investors seeking permanent-resident status in an attempt to create more jobs and benefit locals due to an influx of wealth. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsApplicants will need at least S$10 million ($7.4 mi