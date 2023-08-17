McDonald's celebrates 50 years in Coldwater

COLDWATER — Fifty years ago, McDonald’s golden arches opened in Coldwater at 381 E. Chicago.

Current franchise owners Jim and Laura Maynard celebrated the milestone and surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing community service.

The couple welcomed back Wednesday Marie Bettinger, who, with her husband, opened the Coldwater location back in 1973. The Maynards took over on January 1, 2001.

Coldwater Mayor Tom Kramer read the city proclamation honoring McDonald's franchisee Jim and Laura Maynard at the Wednesday 50th anniversary of the Coldwater store. Two of their three children are in the background.

Employees from the five decades joined the celebration Wednesday morning in the next-door parking lot where Maynard’s office for their 10, and son Mike Maynard’s three franchises, are headquartered.

Mayor Tom Kramer read a resolution passed by the city council honoring the family for their community support.

“I want to thank the Maynard family for operating a consistent quality restaurant and for being a key partner in our community," he said.

Consistent beneficiaries of the restaurant are Tibbits Opera House and Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Original owner Marie Bettinger with current franchise holder Jim Maynard.

In Coldwater, the Maynards are known for Teachers Nights. Jim Maynard explained, “We do it in the fall and in the spring. Those nights 20% of the sales goes to a fundraiser for the elementary schools for the different programs.”

Between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, a percentage of the McDonald’s Mobile App and McDelivery sales was donated to the Coldwater High School Athletic Department.

The Coldwater McDonald’s Wednesday featured special throwback pricing: a small coffee was 15 cents, and a small order of French fries was 26 cents all day as part of the celebration.

The Coldwater Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the 50th anniversary of the Coldwater McDonald's store.

Jim Maynard said, like most businesses, McDonald’s struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We shut down the dining rooms so it’s strictly a drive-thru. We were able to keep the restaurants open because we were considered a vital business,” he said. “The first two years were the worst. But then there were some benefits to just working drive-thrus. We became a lot more efficient. It takes less labor.”

Labor is a problem that remains.

“We lost some people. They quit because of COVID. Some came down with COVID. Most of them made it through," Maynard said.

The Maynard franchises are now opening back up dining rooms along with the Coldwater Playland for the kids.

This takes extra staff, a problem for Mcdonald's in Coldwater and all employers in the community.

“The labor market is really tight, really tight,” Maynard said. “We’re paying a lot more than we used to. That’s just supply and demand.”

Several employees from the five decades attended the Wednesday celebration at the Coldwater McDonalds

The fast-food franchise gives employees paid time off plus a scholarship program.

“McDonald’s and us, we’ve partnered up to $3,000, for education for college," he said.

Employees are eligible after six weeks if they continue working 15 hours weekly.

“So there’s a good opportunity for them,” Maynard said.

Maynard said another key: “It's all about how you treat your people, to make sure that they feel important and recognize the job that they do.”

The company puts time into training and there are opportunities to go into management.

Maynard started working at a McDonald’s in Calhoun County 49 years ago. He met his wife Laura there. As they worked their way up, the opportunity to buy a franchise became available.

“Sometimes you find a career. Sometimes it finds you,” Maynard said.

The Maynards lived in Coldwater for 20 years. All three of their children live here.

