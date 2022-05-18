U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,076.75
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,537.00
    -44.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,517.25
    -43.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.00
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.37
    +0.97 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -13.10 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    -0.26 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2468
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1160
    -0.2420 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.53
    -374.88 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.90
    +430.22 (+177.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,851.15
    +191.40 (+0.72%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

McDonald's Comments on Report from Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis that Shareholders Vote FOR ALL of McDonald's Director Nominees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCD

Both Glass Lewis and ISS Recommend McDonald's Shareholders Vote FOR ALL of McDonald's Director Nominees

McDonald's Board of Directors Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR ALL of its Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card TODAY

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) today issued the following statement in response to a report published by proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis") on May 17, 2022, regarding the election of directors to McDonald's Board at the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, scheduled to be held on May 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CT:

McDonald's appreciates Glass Lewis' support of the election of all of McDonald's directors, which is aligned with the report published by Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") on May 16, 2022. We are pleased that Glass Lewis noted the following:

  • "…the Company appears to be making meaningful progress towards meeting its goal of responsibly phasing out gestation crates from its U.S. supply chain, and the Company has offered a reasonable rationale for the recent delay in its progress."

  • "After review, we do not see any evidence to suggest the Company's practice of housing pregnant sows in the initial phase of pregnancy represents a substantial deviation from current industry practice."

  • "…we believe Management Nominees Penrose and Lenny have vastly superior qualifications and depth of experience compared to those of Dissident Nominees Samuelrich and Ganzler."

  • "…we believe the Dissident has failed to make a sufficiently compelling case to warrant the boardroom changes it is seeking here… we believe the Dissident's campaign takes on a decidedly simplistic and myopic view of ESG concerns, with no substantive regard given to the economics of the Company's business nor to the creation of shareholder value. Further, we believe the Dissident Nominees lack the requisite background, qualifications and experience for serving on the board of a large multinational firm such as the Company."

The Board reminds shareholders that every vote is important. The McDonald's Board of Directors urges shareholders to vote FOR ALL of McDonald's director nominees on the WHITE proxy card and to disregard any materials, including any gold proxy card, that may be sent to you by the Icahn Group.

Shareholders with questions or who need assistance voting their shares may call the Company's proxy solicitors: Innisfree M&A Incorporated at (877) 456-3463 (toll-free from the U.S. or Canada) or (412) 232-3651 (from other countries); or Kingsdale Advisors at (855) 683-3113 (toll-free in North America) or (416) 867-2272 (outside of North America).

Additional materials regarding McDonald's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting can be found at VoteForMcD.com.

Centerview Partners and PJT Partners are acting as McDonald's financial advisors. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About McDonald's
McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with more than 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release and other written or oral statements made from time to time by McDonald's Corporation ("McDonald's") contain forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding McDonald's plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect McDonald's expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, McDonald's does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. McDonald's business results are subject to a variety of risks, including those that are described in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING PROXY SOLICITATION

McDonald's has filed a definitive proxy statement and WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2022 Annual Meeting. MCDONALD'S SHAREHOLDERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), THE ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. McDonald's shareholders may obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement (and any amendments and supplements thereto), the accompanying WHITE proxy card and other relevant documents filed by McDonald's with the SEC without charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. McDonald's shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents without charge by sending a request to shareholder.services@us.mcd.com or visiting the investor section of the McDonald's website at www.investor.mcdonalds.com.

CERTAIN INFORMATION REGARDING PARTICIPANTS

McDonald's, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from McDonald's shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Information regarding the ownership of McDonald's directors and executive officers in McDonald's common stock is included in the definitive proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting, filed with the SEC on April 8, 2022, which can be found through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Changes to such ownership have been or will be reflected on Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Details concerning the nominees of the McDonald's Board of Directors for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting are also included in such definitive proxy statement.

Contacts
McDonald's Corporation Global Communications
Jesse Lewin
Jesse.Lewin@us.mcd.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-comments-on-report-from-proxy-advisory-firm-glass-lewis-that-shareholders-vote-for-all-of-mcdonalds-director-nominees-301549745.html

SOURCE McDonald’s Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Euro and sterling helped by improved market sentiment

    Overnight surges left the euro and pound sitting pretty in early Asia helped by good U.K. jobs data and a general improvement in investor sentiment on solid U.S. retail sales and hopes of easing lockdowns in China. "The pound got a boost from the very strong jobs report yesterday, and on top of that there has been a slight improvement in the broader risk sentiment in financial markets driven by some positive news out of China on the lockdowns and strong data out of the U.S.," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. U.S. retail sales rose strongly in April as consumers bought more motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and increased spending at restaurants.

  • Singapore’s Jungle Ventures Raises $600 Million to Back Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Jungle Ventures has raised $600 million to continue backing early-stage startups in Southeast Asia and India, amid a market rout pummeling valuations of tech companies.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims

  • OpenSea delists Solana Okay Bears knockoff Not Okay Bears

    Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) collection Okay Bears copycat “Not Okay Bears” has been delisted from marketplace OpenSea after recording millions of dollars in sales. See related article: Okay Bears NFTs record sellout helps Solana net US$2B in sales Fast facts Not Okay Bears are mirror images of the 10,000 versions of the original, and have […]

  • Can Bitcoin and top Altcoins Have a Bullish Week Ahead?

    Bitcoin investors and traders could be cautious of a pullback towards Monday’s low at $29,027 as bulls eye the $35,000 level for BTC in the coming week.

  • Marilyn Monroe Birthday Dress Designer Bob Mackie Calls Kim Kardashian Rewear a 'Big Mistake'

    "Nobody else should be seen in that dress," legendary costume designer Bob Mackie said of the late Marilyn Monroe's gown, which Kim Kardashian wore to the 2022 Met Gala

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk S

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Shot Higher on Tuesday

    Down Thursday, up Friday, down Monday -- seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) played true to form on Tuesday, rising once again, and this time by a pretty significant number, closing the day up 5.3%. Tuesday did start off well for Nvidia stock, with investment bank Piper Sandler saying it is "moving to a more positive stance" on semiconductor stocks in general, after making some pessimistic comments about the sector two weeks ago. On the one hand, rumblings of weakness in PC sales and worries over whether GPU demand can hold up in the context of a crypto sell-off, combined with more general concerns about rising interest rates and inflation, have investors feeling nervous about semiconductor growth estimates.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter should make him pay for it

    It's becoming quite clear that Elon Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter, or at least not at the current price he had negotiated, in what has become one of the strangest M&A sagas ever.