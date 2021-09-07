U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

McDonald's El Salvador is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network powered by Bitcoin Payment Processor OpenNode

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenNode, an industry-leading Bitcoin payment processor, announced today that McDonald's El Salvador is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network powered by OpenNode.

McDonald&#39;s El Salvador is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network with the Bitcoin payment processor OpenNode
McDonald's El Salvador is now accepting Bitcoin payments on the Lightning Network with the Bitcoin payment processor OpenNode

Working together, OpenNode and McDonald's are enabling Lightning Network Bitcoin payments at all 19 McDonald's locations in the country, plus online and through the McDonald's delivery app. McDonald's customers in El Salvador will be able to pay for Big Macs - and any other item on the McDonald's menu - using Bitcoin.

"We are incredibly excited to work with McDonald's to help make adoption of the country's Bitcoin Law an operational success. It's just a massive opportunity to demonstrate the power of the Lightning Network for everyday high volume, low value purchases at the most popular and successful fast food chain in the world. Clearly another significant milestone on the path to growing the bitcoin economy…" said Julie Landrum, Head of Growth for OpenNode.

About OpenNode
Founded in 2018, OpenNode provides secure, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. From payment buttons to hosted checkout, and e-commerce plug-ins to optimized APIs, OpenNode offers businesses the benefits of instant, lowest cost payments made possible by Bitcoin, the world's best-decentralized payment network; and the Lightning Network, Bitcoin's leading scaling solution.

For more information, please visit: https://www.opennode.com

OpenNode Media Contact
Ryan Flowers
ryan@opennode.com

About McDonald's
Founded in 1940, McDonald's is an American multinational fast food corporation and is one of the largest food companies in the world, known for its hamburgers. McDonald's operates over 39,000 restaurants in over 100 countries around the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-el-salvador-is-now-accepting-bitcoin-payments-on-the-lightning-network-powered-by-bitcoin-payment-processor-opennode-301370466.html

SOURCE OpenNode

