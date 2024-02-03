McDonald's menu to have new additions: Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

The return of the Shamrock Shake is near.

The mint-flavored, green-tinted shake, which annually returns to McDonald's menu, will be available starting Monday, Feb. 5, at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last, the fast food chain says.

That's more than two weeks ahead of the Shamrock Shake's return last year, which came on Feb. 20.

Joining the Shamrock Shake on the menu for a limited time: the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry (about $4; prices are set by individual restaurants), which comes with crushed Oreo cookies. That drink debuted in February 2020 in honor of the Shamrock Shake's 50th anniversary.

Introduced in 1970, the Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, artificially flavored minty green syrup and whipped topping (about $3-$4 depending on size).

If you are counting calories, a medium Shamrock Shake has 540 calories. That compares to 570 calories for a medium vanilla shake and 650 for a chocolate shake. An Oreo Shamrock McFlurry has 560 calories, compared to a regular Oreo McFlurry with 510 calories.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are popular limited-time desserts.

Subway footlong cookies: Loved so much by customers that chain can't keep up with demand

Also still available at McDonald's: Double Big Mac

Most McDonald's locations should still have the Double Big Mac, which began its limited time run on Jan. 24 in participating restaurants nationwide. The sandwich has double the amount of all-beef patties (4), with more Big Mac sauce, along with pickles, lettuce, chopped onions – but not twice the cheese. You get one slice underneath the lower pair of patties.

The Double Big Mac adds up to 780 calories, compared to 590 for the traditional Big Mac, according to the McDonald's online menu.

The Double Big Mac, available at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting Jan. 24.

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shamrock Shake 2024: McDonald's milkshake almost ready to make return