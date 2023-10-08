McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.67

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) will increase its dividend on the 15th of December to $1.67, which is 9.9% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $1.52. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

McDonald's' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by McDonald's' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 31.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

McDonald's Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $3.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $6.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

McDonald's Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that McDonald's has grown earnings per share at 9.8% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

McDonald's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for McDonald's that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is McDonald's not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

