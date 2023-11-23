McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.67 on the 15th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

McDonald's' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Based on the last payment, McDonald's was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 30.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

McDonald's Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $3.08 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $6.68. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.0% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. McDonald's has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

McDonald's Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that McDonald's is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for McDonald's that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

