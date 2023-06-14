McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese is getting a spicy new upgrade

There’s nothing better than a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese sandwich for lunch unless that Quarter Pounder with Cheese comes with pickled jalapeño slices.

McDonald’s plans to give their signature sandwich a spicy upgrade starting July 10 for a limited time only.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese includes 100% fresh beef patty, two slices of melted American cheese, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, the pickled pickled jalapeño slices and it's topped with a creamy cheese sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Since the spicy version of the Quarter Pounder with Cheese will only be available at select McDonald’s locations nationwide, check out the McDonald’s website for additional information.

More new products from McDonald's

Grimace's birthday shake

Grimace is being celebrated at McDonald's with a special birthday meal, topped off by a new purple milkshake.

Just a few weeks ago, McDonald's announced the return of one of its classic characters, the Hamburglar. Now, the bulbous Grimace has returned too.

It's all part of a Grimace birthday celebration, beginning Monday, which includes a limited-edition Grimace Birthday Meal, which comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries – and the new purple berry-flavored shake. The meal is available at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Most restaurants will also sell you the shake separately.

Read more: McDonald's celebrates Grimace's birthday with meal, purple berry-flavored shake out Monday

Squishmallows coming to McDonald's Happy Meals

Squishmallows, the soft, squishy stuffed toys loved by kids, will be coming to McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. in late 2023 as the featured toys in Happy Meals.

Jazwares, the company that produces cuddly toys, is partnering with the famous chain restaurant for the promotion, which will include 24 collectible Squishmallows, according to a Jazwares release issued Tuesday.

Additionally, 14 of the stuffed animals will have a playlist matching their personality created by Universal Music Group that can be used by scanning an included QR code. While the release did not specify which artists would be featured, Universal Music Group has worked with a multitude of artists, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Eagles and ABBA.

Read more: Squishmallows stuffed animals coming to McDonald's Happy Meals

Includes reporting from Mike Snider and Kate C. Perez

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's Cheesy jalapeno bacon quarter pounder available in July