U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0105 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3000
    +0.5220 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,728.77
    +1,237.61 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

McDonald's Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend By 7% And Resumes Share Repurchases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. This represents a 7% increase over the Company's previous quarterly dividend and brings the fourth quarter dividend payout to over $1 billion. The dividend increase reflects confidence in the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy and a continued focus on driving long-term profitable growth for all stakeholders.

McDonald's has a strong history of returning capital to its shareholders and has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. The new dividend of $1.38 per share is equivalent to $5.52 annually.

Additionally, the Company announced the resumption of its share repurchase program. The Company is committed to its capital allocation philosophy of reinvesting in the business to drive profitable growth and returning all free cash flow to shareholders over time through a combination of dividends and share repurchases.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-raises-quarterly-cash-dividend-by-7-and-resumes-share-repurchases-301384460.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Thrashed the Market on Thursday

    With its latest ruling on the biotech's coronavirus vaccine, the FDA boosts the investment case for the stock.

  • Future of Apple TV+ amid Emmy wins, ‘Ted Lasso’ success

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to discuss the potential IATSE union strike and the latest developments in the streaming world.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Apple Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    With a market cap of $2.43 trillion, Apple (AAPL) is the world’s biggest company - the giant amongst giants. While most on the Street foresee more growth on the horizon, one analyst has just taken expectations to the next level. Tigress' Ivan Feinseth has just reiterated a Strong Buy rating for the tech behemoth and attached a Street-high price target of $198. The implication for investors? Upside of 35% from current levels. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst count

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Costco tops revenue estimates on strong fresh food, jewelry demand

    Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company were up 1% after the bell. People returning to social events and outdoor activities following the rollout of vaccines has boosted demand for sporting goods and jewelry at Costco stores and helped offset some of the slowdown in sales of groceries following last year's lockdown-induced panic buying. A reopening economy has also given people more confidence to return to shopping in physical stores, helping Costco which does not have the e-commerce strength of peers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.