McDonald's to revamp burger patties in major fast food overhaul: 'No more dry patties'

Though the menu will look the same, McDonald's is set to make major changes to their most popular items on their menus-burgers, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Golden Arches said that the new and improved burgers will include over 50 modifications.

"We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn’t necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we’re at," Chris Young, McDonald’s senior director of global menu strategy, told the Journal.

The changes come as the fast food corporation gears up for an ad campaign, which will feature "our best burgers ever."

McDonald's signature burger, the Big Mac — two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun — is also set for a makeover.

The Journal said that the iconic menu item will feature two all-beef patties that are cooked in smaller batches for a more uniform sear.

The revamp will also include more secret special sauce, with lettuce, cheese and pickles that will be "fresher and meltier."

The former sesame seed bun will be transformed into a buttery brioche, with the sesame seeds more randomly scattered for a homemade look.

At McDonald's headquarters in Chicago, Chef Chad Schafer has been perfecting the new burger patties for seven years.

The chef made one double cheeseburger in the fast food's current standard and one in the new way.

"One is hotter," Schafer said. "It looks meltier. Look at how my fingers sink into the bun. Smell it and you smell a big difference."

He said that the old McDonald's burger recipe was "kind of dry."

"This one, it’s kind of dry. It cracks," he said. "And this is the best-case example at headquarters."

The new burger patties were first tested in Australia, and are expected to roll out in the U.S. by early 2024.

The West Coast and the Midwest will be the first of the 13,460 locations of McDonald's to experience the new burgers, the Journal said.





