McDonald's serves up its newest McFlurry: the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, available now

McDonald's has a new chilly treat available: the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry.

The newest McFlurry – made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crushed shortbread cookies – is available starting Wednesday at participating McDonald's nationwide, for a limited time.

The new concoction has been previously available on McDonald's Singapore menu, AllRecipes.com reported. That version, however, is made differently – with vanilla soft serve, strawberry sauce, and chocolate Oreo pieces, the site said.

"So, it will taste more like a traditional strawberry shortcake made with biscuits," AllRecipes.com wrote. "It actually reminds us a lot of the Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars we used to get from the ice cream truck."

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry joins McDonald's other McFlurry offerings: the Oreo McFlurry, the M&M McFlurry, and, still on the menu, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry calories

In case you are counting calories, here's how a regular size Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry compares to other popular flavors:

Shortcake McFlurry: 550 calories

Oreo McFlurry: 480 calories

Oreo Shamrock McFlurry: 560 calories

M&M McFlurry: 640 calories

What's new on the McDonald's menu?

Just as the weather is starting to warm up, some McDonald's locations are offering lemonade as a limited time drink option, in participating local markets including Seattle, Chicago, New York City and Dallas.

The company says the lemonade recipe "features real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar," according to the McDonald's website.

Cardi B & Offset Meal still on McDonald's menu

Another special menu item still available: The Cardi B & Offset meal, which became available on Valentine's Day.

The meal includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke – Cardi B's preferences – and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (Offset's choice), plus a large order of fries and an apple pie.

McDonald's will begin offering the Cardi B and Offset Meal for a limited time starting on Valentine's Day. It includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, large order of fries, large Coke and large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drinks, and apple pie. Prices are determined by individual restaurants and could vary.

