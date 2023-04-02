U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.00
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,258.00
    -43.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.91
    +5.24 (+6.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.90
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1550
    +0.3580 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,070.85
    -461.77 (-1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: McDonald's Corp. reports fourth quarter earnings

(Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about its layoffs as part of a broader company restructuring, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal.

McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

McDonald's is expected to begin announcing key decisions by Monday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

  • Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts

    The first quarter sales were a record for the company. The price cuts appeared to have raised demand despite increasing interest rates designed to slow the economy and curb inflation. Analysts are watching to see if the price drops cut into the company's profit and margins per vehicle. Tesla says it will release first-quarter earnings after the markets close on April 19.

  • Marketmind: A holiday-thinned kickoff to Q2, and US jobs report

    A 13.6% year-over-year drop in South Korea's March exports, reported on Saturday, was not as steep as feared, given the slowdown in global growth and a prolonged semiconductor slump. Asia will awake to another important breaking news story: An OPEC+ surprise 1.16 million barrels per day output cut announced on Sunday, which could well send crude prices higher on Monday. Asia's data calendar across the rest of the week otherwise looks fairly tame and the main economic event for global markets will be U.S. payrolls data on Friday.

  • OPEC+ announces surprise oil production cut that could lead to higher prices at pump

    A group of OPEC and OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and UAE announced voluntary oil production cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day in a surprise move.

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced a surprise output cut, while Exxon Mobil Corp. is due to update investors on the company’s plans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of a net-zero future. Here are five notable charts to watch in global commodities as the first trading week of April gets underway.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at C

  • Why Save for Retirement in Your 20s?

    You are probably paying off your student loans and retirement is 40 years away. Shouldn't you focus on eliminating debt and, maybe, saving for a home?

  • World Bank Warns of Lost Decade for Global Economy

    Over the past year, governments around the world have announced tax breaks, subsidies and new laws in a bid to accelerate investment, combat climate change and expand their workforces. The World Bank is warning of a “lost decade” ahead for global growth, as the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation compound existing structural challenges. Three main factors are behind the reversal in economic progress: an aging workforce, weakening investment and slowing productivity.

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Finnish Premier Marin Loses Election to Pro-Business Party

    (Bloomberg) -- Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin lost to a pro-business opposition group in the Nordic country’s close parliamentary elections.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandNational Coalition leader Petteri Orpo decla

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • India’s Oyo Makes a Second Try for IPO After Valuation Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels filed fresh documents for an initial public offering in India, facing a challenging market for startup debuts after technology valuations declined.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandThe company has

  • Real estate giant makes prediction over housing affordability squeeze

    America's real estate market won't see better affordability "any time soon" due to a lack of housing supply and a steep decline in new home construction, RE/MAX's CEO says.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • WWE Nears Sale to UFC’s Endeavor Group

    The deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion and UFC an enterprise value of $12.1 billion.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Home working deals blow to defence companies in race with Russia and China

    The rise of home working has left defence companies unable to hire crucial talent as they attempt to counter Russia and China, one of the industry's largest players has said.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger Ta

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Customers Have All But Stopped Pulling Deposits from Small Banks

    After the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank, customers pulled $185 billion from small banks, the largest weekly loss on record. The bleeding all but stopped a week later.