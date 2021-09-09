McDonald's Top Fan in Chicagoland Can Win $5,000 Worth of McDonald's; Exclusive Party at Headquarters

Featured Image for McDonald's of Chicagoland

CHICAGO, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The McDonald's Operators of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (MOCNI) are on the hunt for Chicagoland's number one, most loyal McDonald's fan through a first-of-its-kind local video contest - the MyMcDonald's Rewards Chicagoland Contest, now through September 30.

To enter the contest, McDonald's is asking customers to make a fun, creative 30-second video demonstrating why they are the biggest, most loyal fan in all of Chicagoland. Once customers film their video, they can submit and enter to win in two ways:

Make a 30-second video on why you are McDonald's most loyal fan. Bonus points for creativity, humor, and individuality.

Upload to McDonaldsChicago.com or share on your personal Instagram account (your profile must be public), and make sure to tag @mcdchicagoland on Instagram using contest hashtags, #McDChi #Contest

The ultimate McDonald's fan in all of Chicagoland will be crowned in mid-October and will win:

A $5,000 Arch Card to enjoy their McDonald's menu favorites for the foreseeable future

A one-of-a-kind Big Mac trophy, which provides the winner ultimate bragging rights

An exclusive party for 10 at McDonald's Corporate Headquarters in Chicago's West Loop, complete with a limo ride, where they can enjoy appearances from classic McDonaldsland characters such as Grimace and the Hamburglar, plus an opportunity to meet with McDonald's chefs.

Four runners up can also win $500 Arch Cards and exclusive McDonald's merch.

"We know we have many loyal fans throughout the Chicago-area and with the recent launch of the MyMcDonald's Rewards Program, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to recognize them and give one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience," says Chicago-area Owner/Operator Sam Lubeznik. "This is an opportunity for our superfans to tell us what it is that makes McDonald's special to them. Maybe it's the fries! Maybe it's the McRib! Maybe it's your go-to road trip stop or part of a family tradition. Everyone's McDonald's story is different, and we want to celebrate all of them."

This contest is in support of the new MyMcDonald's Rewards loyalty program, which launched earlier this year. McDonald's first nationwide loyalty program allowing you to unlock freebies simply by enjoying your favorite menu items. MyMcDonald's Rewards is available via the McDonald's App, and fans can pocket 100 points for every one dollar spent on qualifying purchases.

Learn more about the MyMcDonald's Rewards Chicagoland Contest, including how to enter and win the iconic prize, at McDonaldsChicago.com.

