McDonald's unveils new celebrity meal box with Kerwin Frost: Here's what's in it

The Kerwin Frost Box will be available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide and other select markets around the world beginning Dec. 11.

McDonald's collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market last year has spurred another celebrity collaboration in 2023, this time with DJ Kerwin Frost.

The Kerwin Frost Box will be available at McDonald's restaurants nationwide starting Dec. 11, the company announced Wednesday.

Frost, a talk show host, DJ and comedian who grew up in New York City, is collaborating with the fast food chain to bring back McNugget Buddies, a series of McDonald's-branded collectibles popularized in the '80's and 90's.

The new McNugget Buddies, which return for the first time in over 25 years, feature a new look that pays homage to Frost's Harlem roots.

According to McDonald's, each box will come with one of the new McNugget Buddy collectibles, including Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRRick or Darla. Each character is inspired by Frost's childhood.

'Endless Shrimp': Red Lobster's deal surpassed expectations, cost company millions

What comes in the Kerwin Frost box?

The box will also include an entrée, fries and a drink. For the entrée, customers can choose between a 10-piece of Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, the company announced.

Each Kerwin Frost Box will include a special McNugget Buddy collectible.

Merch from McDonald's, Kerwin Frost

The collaboration will also feature merchandise from McDonald's and Kerwin Frost, which will be available at Kerwinfrost.com starting Dec. 11, while supplies last.

A portion of the merchandise proceeds will be donated to the Harlem Arts Alliance, an organization that "helps spark creativity in young adults growing up in Harlem," according to the release.

"Coming up with my own special set of Buddies − each one representing different aspects of self-expression − it's unreal, a dream come true," said Frost.

"I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are,” he added.

McDonald's launched a partnership with Cactus Plant Flea Market last year that included a Happy Meal for adults and featured collectible toys starring the fast food chain's signature mascots including Grimace and the Hamburglar.

The company has also previously launched popular limited-edition celebrity meals with artists such as BTS, Travis Scott, J Balvin and Mariah Carey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McDonald's releases Kerwin Frost meal box; McNugget Buddies return