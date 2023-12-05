McDowell County led state in November in new business registrations; Mercer was 3rd

Dec. 5—McDowell County led the state of West Virginia in new business registrations during the month of November, according to data released Monday by the office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Mercer County was third in the state for new business registrations during the same month.

McDowell County reported 10 new business registrations, or a 1.59 percent increase, in November, the secretary of state's office said. The formula for determining the highest percentage of new business registrations is based upon the number of existing businesses in a county.

"Typically the smaller counties have larger business (registrations)," Landon Palmer, an assistant communications director for the secretary of state's office, said. "Ten businesses to register in McDowell is a big deal."

The new business registrations in McDowell County during the month of November included an ATV lodging facility; a store focused on sporting goods, music and hobby items; a laundry and pet grooming store; a clothing and clothing accessory store; a mining registration; a trucking registration and several other registrations which didn't include a specific business description.

Such a business description isn't mandatory, and businesses that provide such information do so on a volunteer basis, according to Palmer.

In Mercer County, 38 new business registrations were reported during the month of November. However, because Mercer County has a higher percentage of existing businesses, it was ranked behind McDowell, or third in the state for new business registrations during the month of November, based upon the formula used by the secretary of state's office.

The new business registrations in Mercer County ranged from construction and welding to retail clothing and lumber supplies. Similar to McDowell County, some of the new business registrations didn't provide a description of what goods and services would be offered.

Story continues

According to the secretary of state's office, Mercer County reported a 1.32 percent growth in new business registrations during the month of November.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,867 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, according to the report. Taylor County led all 55 counties with a 19.18 percent growth rate during the one-year timespan.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens