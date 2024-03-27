MCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MCEHLDG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at MCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MCEHLDG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for MCE Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM23m ÷ (RM170m - RM35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, MCE Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto Components industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of MCE Holdings Berhad.

What Can We Tell From MCE Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The fact that MCE Holdings Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 17% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 50% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On MCE Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that MCE Holdings Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 404% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for MCE Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

