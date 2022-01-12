U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,703.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,131.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,822.75
    -8.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.30
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2650
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,676.04
    +903.50 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.65
    +20.23 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,582.46
    +359.98 (+1.28%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

McEwen Mining: CFO on Temporary Medical Leave

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
McEwen Mining
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) reports that Anna Ladd-Kruger, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, is temporarily on leave for health reasons. She is expected to return to regular duties in the near future. During Mrs. Ladd-Kruger’s absence, other executive officers of the Company will assume her duties, including Segun Odunuga CPA, CA, MBA, Vice President, Corporate Controller, who will take responsibility for the management of the financial team and who will act as temporary principal financial officer until further notice.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen Mining Inc.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING
McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its subsidiary McEwen Copper, owner of the giant Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

CONTACT INFORMATION:


Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll-Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

info@mcewenmining.com


Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining


150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON, Canada
M5H 1J9

-


Recommended Stories

  • General Motors debuts new CarBravo platform to sell used vehicles amid soaring inflation

    A new digital retail platform called CarBravo due to launch this spring aims to stamp out local market inefficiencies and bring dealers into the internet age.

  • BofA Drops Non-Sufficient Funds Charge, Cuts Overdraft Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are ditching non-sufficient funds fees and easing off on overdraft charges, in measures analysts said may heap pressure on other lenders to follow suit amid heightened scrutiny on the penalties.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to C

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), the Chinese e-commerce giant, were moving higher today on several news items, the biggest of which was a bullish analyst rating. Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on JD stock with a buy rating and a price target of $100, which represents 44% upside from the stock's closing price yesterday. It represents the company's first brick-and-mortar foray into Europe, opening up a huge market for JD.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • IBM stock slips amid questions about cloud competition, revenue growth

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell Tuesday after an analyst downgraded the stock on concerns about revenue growth following Big Blue's spinoff of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. and IBM's ability to compete in the cloud market.

  • Why Illumina Stock Just Jumped 9.5%

    Fourth-quarter 2021 results hit a "record," and Illumina's gearing up to report a big beat in 2022.

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.