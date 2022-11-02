MCEWEN MINING: Q3 2022 Results and Webcast
TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) will report Q3 2022 operating and financial results after the market closes on Friday, November 4th, 2022. We invite you to join our conference call on Monday, November 7th, 2022, from 11:00 am EST, where management will discuss our Q3 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.
The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.
ABOUT MCEWEN MINING
McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas, with operating mines in Nevada, Canada and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.
