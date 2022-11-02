MCEWEN MINING: Q3 2022 Results and Webcast

McEwen Mining

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) will report Q3 2022 operating and financial results after the market closes on Friday, November 4th, 2022. We invite you to join our conference call on Monday, November 7th, 2022, from 11:00 am EST, where management will discuss our Q3 2022 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.



The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.









Monday

November 7th, 2022 11:00 am EST











Webcast URL:



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/303339246









Call into the conference over the phone:







Please register here:

https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZSafhHZi



Participants who cannot access the internet can dial-in using the numbers below:



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2398

Participant Toll Dial-In Number: 1 (240) 789-2709

Conference ID: 67121





ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas, with operating mines in Nevada, Canada and Argentina. It also has a large exposure to copper through its McEwen Copper subsidiary, owner of the Los Azules copper deposit in Argentina.

