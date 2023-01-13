U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.50
    -40.00 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,025.00
    -294.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,397.25
    -137.00 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.80
    -18.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +0.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.90
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4780
    +0.0290 (+0.84%)
     

  • Vix

    19.27
    -1.82 (-8.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1630
    -1.1500 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,856.72
    +555.04 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.63
    +9.51 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.96
    +38.92 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

MCF Energy Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) ("MCF Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "DC6" (ISIN: CA55401M1005 | WKN: A3D3E7). The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE.

"Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's leading exchanges and Germany's most active. This listing is a natural fit for MCF Energy given our focus on large-scale natural gas exploration for Europe's energy security," commented James Hill, CEO and Director of the Company.

In connection with its German listing, MCF Energy has retained MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. ("MMG") to facilitate greater awareness of the Company's business within German speaking markets. MMG has been retained for a six month term with an option to extend and will be paid a monthly fee of fifteen percent of the Company's pre-approved advertising spend. Additionally, the Company has retained Spotlight Media Corp. ("Spotlight") for a six-month term at a fixed rate of three thousand US dollars per month plus reimbursement of pre-approved expenses. Services to be provided by MMG and Spotlight are anticipated to include investor relations activities under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

For corporate updates, please register to our mailing list at www.MCFEnergy.com and follow us at www.Twitter.com/MCFEnergy. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy believes the answer to Europe's energy security is right beneath the surface. The Company's goal is to find new natural gas discoveries in Europe and create wealth for its stakeholders. MCF Energy has secured interests in two significant natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany and is evaluating additional opportunities. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper, and more secure natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources.

Cautionary Statements:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the completion of the proposed transaction and financing described herein, and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's inability to perform the proposed transactions.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to complete the planned transaction and activities. The Company has also assumed that no significant events will occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE MCF Energy Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c9640.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

    Pretty much all Warren Buffett has done is win since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Including the 4% gain for Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) in 2022, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen a greater than 3,700,000% aggregate return for his shareholders since taking the reins. With approximately four dozen securities in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio, some are bound to underperform.

  • Tesla stock sinks on fresh Model 3 and Model Y price cuts

    So much for that Tesla stock (TSLA) bounce.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $10

    Expensive stocks can have low share prices. Cheap stocks can have high share prices. It might seem counterintuitive, but it's true. Of course, there are also attractively valued stocks that have low share prices.

  • Smart Investors Are Watching These 2 Fast-Moving Stocks Right Now

    One company has celestial aspirations, while the other is looking to get back its positive momentum.

  • Nvidia, Amazon: Stock Splits, Reverse Splits Can Have Consequences

    Stock Splits make a stock more liquid and cheaper but they can also invite sell-offs if done too frequently. Reverse splits are fewer.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $17.14, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Novavax In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has gone from being a relatively unknown healthcare company to being one of the most popular vaccine makers in the world today. On Jan. 2, 2020, shares of Novavax closed at $4.49.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Why Lucid, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are All Jumping Over 20% This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.

  • JPMorgan upgrades Caterpillar stock, adding it to the ‘Analyst Focus List’

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Caterpillar shares after receiving an upgrade from J.P. Morgan analysts.

  • Will Rivian Automotive Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.

  • Citigroup’s Results Top Forecasts Even as It Sees Higher Credit Costs

    Citigroup is in the midst of a yearslong turnaround. Citigroup’s (ticker: C) results came in mostly in line with analysts’ expectations as profits fell, due in part to higher credit costs. The bank posted net income of $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, which slightly topped expectations for $2.3 billion, or $1.14 per share.

  • JPMorgan Profit Jumps, But Bank Now Predicting Mild Recession

    Bank earnings are on tap and the nation’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase Co., says its profits on lending soared. But it is now officially expecting a mild recession. + Revenue rose 18% to $34.55 billion. Wall Street was looking for $34.35 billion, according to FactSet. + Profit rose 6% to $11 billion, or $3.57 per share. Analysts expected $3.08 per share. + The bank set aside $1.4 billion for potential loan-losses, as the bank said it is now anticipating a mild recession. A year ago, $1.8 billion

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • 5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket.

  • 3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Quantum computing involves using the power of quantum mechanics to increase computing power. The faster processing power of quantum computing can bring benefits across numerous industries. For example, some of the possible applications include the development of battery technology for electric vehicles, loan portfolio optimization, and acceleration of the research and development of new pharmaceuticals.

  • BofA Reaps Benefits of Volatility as Lending Income Misses

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. traders beat analysts’ estimates as they reaped the benefits of dramatic market swings, and lending income rose along with interest rates while falling short of expectations.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Micros

  • Why Units of KNOT Offshore Partners Are Plunging Today

    Units of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) are plummeting today, down by nearly 40% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. The sharp move lower came after the master limited partnership (MLP) focused on the shuttle tanker market made a significant distribution cut. KNOT Offshore Partners declared its fourth-quarter distribution payment.

  • Ericsson (ERIC) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Ericsson (ERIC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.