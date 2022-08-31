U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

McGill launches Sylvan Adams Sports Science Institute to advance world-leading research into sports science and human performance

·2 min read

$29-million donation is largest-ever gift to a faculty of education in Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - A $29-million gift from Quebec-born entrepreneur Sylvan Adams will launch an exciting venture for McGill's Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education in the Faculty of Education, ushering in a new era of world-leading research and discovery in sports science, with the long-term goal of improving elite human performance, and promoting healthier living across the human lifespan. Through its support for the science of high performance, Adams' gift also promotes a new lens through which to conduct health research – one that focuses on learning from the study of optimal health, rather than disease.

The donation will support the creation of the Sylvan Adams Sports Science Institute (SASSI) comprising state-of-the-art testing labs, training suites, research offices, and meeting rooms, in a new facility neighbouring the Montreal Neurological Institute and adjacent to the Sir Arthur Currie Memorial Gymnasium on Pine Avenue West. Approximately $24.4 million will be used to build the facility and purchase equipment, while $4.6 million will be allocated to the development of the Institute's sports science research program through the creation of research grants, scientific conferences, student fellowships, and international exchanges.

"We are deeply grateful to Mr. Sylvan Adams for his generous gift in support of McGill's Faculty of Education and its Department of Kinesiology and Physical Education," said McGill Principal Suzanne Fortier. "This contribution will allow McGill researchers and students to develop new insights into sports science education, research and practice, elevate the performance of Canadian athletes and improve our understanding of human health."

The new Institute at McGill will focus on studying elite athletes, using evidence-based approaches and best practices, knowledge transfer, and scientific innovations. SASSI researchers will partner with those at other leading institutions, notably the Sylvan Adams Sports Institute (SASI) at Tel Aviv University, established in 2017.

Sylvan Adams noted: "I am pleased to support McGill's work in sports science research. As a former Montrealer, I am especially proud to have this opportunity to invest in McGill's track record of research excellence and potential for innovation – and contribute to building a culture of collaboration between McGill and Tel Aviv University."

