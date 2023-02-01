McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance Hires James as a Senior Producer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- January 30, 2023, McGowan Allied Specialty (MASI) Insurance hires Joe James as a Senior Producer.

McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance (MASI), the premier provider of commercial insurance products to the amusement industry, has announced the hiring of Joe James as a Senior Producer.

James brings 35 years of sales experience to McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance, with his last 23 in specialty sales for the Amusement Industry, offering risk analysis to prospects and clients with a keen focus on their unique needs. He worked directly with insureds to provide honest and comprehensive annual assessments and to provide competitive risk management solutions. Clients included, but were not limited to, Amusement and Waterparks, Family Entertainment Centers, Carnival Operations, and related food and game concessionaires. He has spoken and/or served on various organizations within the industry.

"We are fired up about adding Joe to our firm," says Drew Tewksbury, Director of Sales & Marketing. "Joe has a great background that fits extremely well into our client-centric sales culture. Joe is widely respected in the amusement industry and will be an immediate impact member of our sales team."

"We could not be more thrilled about this addition to our team," says Lee Stacey, Managing Director of MASI. "Joe James is a highly respected, thoughtful, and disciplined Insurance Producer. This bolsters our firm's ability to serve our amusement industry client base with increased efficiency, responsiveness, and competitive aggressiveness."

McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance brings together two companies — Allied Specialty Insurance and McGowan Amusement Group — dedicated to crafting policies to fit the needs of the amusement and entertainment industries. The McGowan Allied Specialty Insurance team has more than 35 years of in-depth industry exposure. For more information, contact Lee Stacey at (440) 895-4302.

