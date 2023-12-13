McGrath RentCorp's (NASDAQ:MGRC) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 6.4% over the past week

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, McGrath RentCorp's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 9 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 85% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit US$2.6b in market cap. The one-year return on investment is currently 12% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of McGrath RentCorp, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About McGrath RentCorp?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

McGrath RentCorp already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of McGrath RentCorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. McGrath RentCorp is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc., with ownership of 11%. The second and third largest shareholders are Franklin Resources, Inc. and BlackRock, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.4%.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of McGrath RentCorp

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of McGrath RentCorp. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own US$15m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in McGrath RentCorp. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

