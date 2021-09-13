McGraw Hill Announces New Version of its Wonders K-5 English Language Arts Curriculum

Teacher- and student-friendly features added to the ©2023 update make the trusted program even more powerful for learners

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill today announced updates to its widely used and trusted Wonders English Language Arts program for grades K-5, building upon the program's proven instructional approach while offering a multitude of enhancements designed to meet the needs of today's classroom. Since its initial release eight years ago, Wonders has been used by millions of students and hundreds of thousands of teachers across the United States. For its ©2023 update, McGraw Hill has drawn upon decades of rigorous literacy studies, collaborated with preeminent reading researchers and experts, and listened to and incorporated feedback from educators and users.

Since its initial release eight years ago, Wonders has been used by millions of students and hundreds of thousands of teachers across the United States.

This newest update focuses on student agency and social-emotional learning (SEL) to build student self-confidence by encouraging them to take an active role in their literacy journey. Further enhancements include:

A dedicated English Language Learner Small Group Guide to enable flexible delivery of small group instruction in or out of the classroom

The addition of stronger phonics instruction

Enhanced writing activities

Text sets that provide additional time to engage with works more deeply

For more information about Wonders, visit: Mheonline.com/wonders

"Wonders has long empowered students to take a more active role in learning and exploration, and we are excited to offer this latest update to the trusted program," said Sean Ryan, president of McGraw Hill's School group. "The 2023 edition ensures the continuation of high-quality, consistent and effective literacy instruction aligned to the science of reading. Students will encounter the right content at the right moment in their learning journey, promoting stronger educational outcomes."

Across independent studies, third-party evaluations and testimonials from a range of customers, Wonders has been proven again and again to contribute to student success. A recent review from EdReports.org rated the program highly in each of its three pillars: Text Quality and Complexity, Building Knowledge, and Usability. Additionally, independent studies from the Journal of Organizational and Educational Leaders and from the Champaign (IL) Community Schools demonstrated significant learning gains for students using Wonders.

Story continues

"I am proud to have worked with the terrific team of authors and the development team at McGraw Hill to create the Wonders K-5 English Language Arts curriculum," said program author Dr. Jan Hasbrouck. "As our knowledge of scientific evidence continues to advance and the teachers and specialists who use our program provide us with their experiences, we use that information to improve every aspect of the Wonders Curriculum. The 2023 edition is our best yet!"

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

Contact:

Tyler Reed

McGraw Hill

(914) 512-4853

tyler.reed@mheducation.com

McGraw Hill logo (PRNewsfoto/McGraw Hill)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcgraw-hill-announces-new-version-of-its-wonders-k-5-english-language-arts-curriculum-301375198.html

SOURCE McGraw Hill