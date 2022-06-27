U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

McGraw Hill and Verizon Bring Learning to Life with Free Augmented Reality App

·5 min read
In this article:
New app and lesson plans address increased interest in AR technology from both teachers and parents

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McGraw Hill and Verizon today announced a new mobile application to bring augmented reality (AR) learning activities to K-12 students and classrooms across the country: McGraw Hill AR. The free app leverages the immersive and interactive features of AR technology to bring academic concepts to life and give students and educators new ways to engage with educational content.

The McGraw Hill AR app leverages the immersive and interactive features of AR technology to bring academic concepts to life and give students and educators new ways to engage with educational content.
The McGraw Hill AR app leverages the immersive and interactive features of AR technology to bring academic concepts to life and give students and educators new ways to engage with educational content.

"As we look to combine the value of hands-on learning with the benefits of emerging technologies, we found AR to be a natural area of exploration in the development of our suite of education tools," said Shawn Smith, chief innovation officer for McGraw Hill's School group. "Following the disruptions to classroom learning over the past few years, our AR app will pioneer new ways of engaging students with important concepts and materials. While AR technology may still be an area of uncertain utility today, we see the possibility of boundless impact tomorrow and are excited to take this step in support of the students and teachers we serve."

The McGraw Hill AR app is available with standards-aligned lesson plans for educators that are exclusively available through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ - a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive extended reality (XR) educational experiences for K-12 students. The McGraw Hill AR app joins a plethora of AR and virtual reality (VR) educational materials, tailored lesson plans, and credentialed professional development on technology integration within the learning environment. The app currently features three activities on algebra readiness and geometry for grades 6-12, with the full suite of 10 math-centric activities to be live by fall 2022.

"Seeing how educators are rethinking how they teach, how students learn, and how to reinvent using emerging technologies, now more than ever it is imperative that they have access to next-gen learning tools and the powerful learning opportunities they unlock," said Alex Servello, director of corporate social responsibility at Verizon. "With Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, we've democratized access to next-gen learning, putting technologies like McGraw Hill AR in the hands of educators to help deliver and enable more immersive, personalized learning experiences for students."

Verizon has been committed to fostering digital inclusion through its transformative education initiative, Verizon Innovative Learning, which is celebrating ten years of driving equity within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country.

AR App Drives Student Engagement
The McGraw Hill AR app offers dynamic, standards-aligned, publisher-grade lessons that motivate and engage students while promoting deep conceptual understanding. The activities offered through the app supplement any core curriculum by stimulating engagement and improving learning retention through interaction, exploration, and multi-sensory experiences using tablets and smartphones.

The easy-to-use AR app will help to foster increased adoption of the technology in the classroom. In a recent survey conducted with Hanover Research, over three-quarters (78%) of educators reported student engagement as the greatest benefit of leveraging AR technology in the classroom. This is particularly important following substantial pandemic-induced learning loss. While teacher and student access to AR technology has been limited to date, 74% of educators who use AR use it often – at least once a week.

The McGraw Hill AR app is available for download today, free of charge on any Apple or Android tablet or smartphone via the App Store and Google Play, and with accompanying lesson plans for educators at Verizon Innovative Learning HQ.

About McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill is a leading global education company that partners with millions of educators, learners and professionals around the world. Recognizing their diverse needs, we build trusted content, flexible tools and powerful digital platforms to help them achieve success on their own terms. Through our commitment to equity, accessibility and inclusion, we foster a culture of belonging that respects and reflects the diversity of the communities, learners and educators we serve. McGraw Hill has over 40 offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on FacebookInstagramLinkedIn or Twitter.

About Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Verizon Innovative Learning
Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, is celebrating 10 years of addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the initiative has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 1.5 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and innovative learning programs to students in under-resourced communities - enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. In 2021, Verizon launched Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive XR educational experiences to all educators, including K-12 teachers, nationwide. A key initiative under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company's goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

Contact

Tyler Reed
McGraw Hill
(914) 512-4853
tyler.reed@mheducation.com

Bernadette Brijlall
Verizon
bernadette.brijlall@verizon.com

McGraw Hill logo (PRNewsfoto/McGraw Hill)
McGraw Hill logo (PRNewsfoto/McGraw Hill)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcgraw-hill-and-verizon-bring-learning-to-life-with-free-augmented-reality-app-301575696.html

SOURCE McGraw Hill

