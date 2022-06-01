U.S. markets open in 8 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.00
    +16.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,159.00
    +188.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,683.50
    +37.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.50
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.17
    +0.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.70
    -14.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.19
    -0.35 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2360
    +0.5600 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,576.21
    -107.19 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    687.93
    -8.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.79
    +173.99 (+0.64%)
     

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | New CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MCH Group AG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCHN.SW
MCH Group AG
MCH Group AG


MCH Group appoints new CEO

MCH Group Ltd., based in Basel/Switzerland, is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Group CEO.

As of July 1, 2022, Florian Faber, MBA, will be Group Chief Executive Officer. He will take over from Beat Zwahlen, who has been leading the Group through very difficult times in the last 18 months. Florian Faber is the Head of the Live Marketing Solutions (LMS) Division and has been with MCH Group since 2009. He is intimately familiar with the company, the industry, and the needs of customers and the market.

"We are very pleased to present an internal solution with Florian Faber, " says Chairman of the Board Andrea Zappia. "We had the opportunity to work with Florian in the past years, and we are confident he has everything to successfully lead the company into its next, important phase. The Board and the management have jointly developed an ambitious strategy to allow MCH to return to significant growth. We will work closely with Florian and the leadership team to deliver strong execution."

In January 2021, then CFO Beat Zwahlen was called upon to take over the CEO role from Bernd Stadlwieser on an ad interim basis until June 30, 2022. "Beat has judiciously led MCH Group through one of its most turbulent periods, setting the base for its future development, initiated the strategic and cultural transformation, put a robust succession plan in place, and prepared the necessary capital increase." says Andrea Zappia. "We thank Beat for his great commitment and loyalty to MCH Group."

Beat Zwahlen will be available to Florian Faber for the handover and in a general advisory capacity to the company until March 31, 2023.

"I'm pleased to leave MCH Group in the very capable hands of Florian Faber, who's been a strong candidate in our succession planning" says Beat Zwahlen. "The last eighteen months have been challenging, but also gratifying, and I'd like to thank all employees of MCH Group for their dedication, commitment, and strong support. Once the handover period is completed, I look forward to focusing on my board mandates and advising businesses in their transition management."

"I am very much looking forward to my new task and would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me," says Florian Faber. "We see great challenges, but even greater potential for MCH Group, and I look forward to leading the company into the future together with our more than 700 employees. Our immediate focus is on the planned capital increase, our business performance, and driving our ongoing cultural transformation. And of course, we're working intensely on new exhibition formats."

Personal details
Florian Faber grew up in Düsseldorf and is a dual citizen of Germany and Switzerland. He studied Media Management at Mittweida University of Applied Sciences and started his professional career as a media designer. After holding positions in the automotive industry in the areas of Exhibitions & Events and Interactive Marketing, he joined MCH subsidiary Expomobilia as Business Development Manager in 2009. In 2015, he received an Executive MBA degree from the University of Zurich. Since January 2019, he has been CEO of the Live Marketing Solutions Division and a member of the Executive Board of MCH Group. In this role, he is responsible for the sustainable global growth of the division with its brands MCH Global, MC2 , and Expomobilia. Florian Faber is married and has two children. In his spare time, he likes cooking with his family, gardening, and skiing.



Media contact:
MCH Group Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Emanuel Kuhn
+41 58 206 22 43
emanuel.kuhn@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


Recommended Stories

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, stock jumps after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Salesforce's Q1 revenue beat.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Why MicroStrategy Stock Spiked Today

    Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a cloud-based analytics company, were flying high today on no company-specific news. Investors were instead likely reacting to the rising price of Bitcoin as the value of the cryptocurrency is on the rise. MicroStrategy holds well over 100,000 Bitcoin tokens, so its shareholders react strongly to the price of the cryptocurrency.

  • Why Amazon Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up more than 2% in early trading Tuesday, defying the Nasdaq Composite index, which opened in negative territory and is down nearly 80 basis points as of this writing. Sure, Amazon has been beaten down along with many other high-growth tech stocks that trade at high multiples of near-term earnings. Last week, Amazon shareholders officially approved the company's 20-for-1 stock split, which was first announced back in early March.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Why Gold Fields Stock Sank Today and Yamana Gold Rose

    Shares of precious metals miner Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) fell as much as 23% at the open of trading on May 31. Meanwhile, Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) rose around 12%. The basics of the acquisition are that Gold Fields will buy Yamana in an all-stock deal.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Nvidia, Buys an AI Biotech

    Ark Innovation has dropped 54% this year but has enjoyed inflow of $1.2 billion over the past six months.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    A strange thing happens when the market takes a downward turn. Many amateur investors take their ball and go home. According to a survey by Bankrate.com, only 18% of adults in the U.S. will invest more in 2022 than they did in 2021.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Why Nio Stock Accelerated Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) hit the gas today as investors processed the news that China is implementing a tax cut for new car purchases and that the government will offer a cash subsidy for people who buy a battery-powered car. Additionally, a positive analyst's note about the company could be boosting investor sentiment. China's economy has been hurt by the country's strict "zero-COVID" policy, which has caused many cities and factories to shut down.

  • Don’t fall in love with stocks, they’ll break your heart

    In the late 1960s and early 1970s, my father had a stockbroker friend through whom he bought shares, mostly in blue-chip drug companies that he admired. At various times, he owned Bristol Myers (BMY) Glaxo , Pfizer (PFE) and Schering-Plough.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Nasdaq Fights to Stay Green as These 2 Stocks Soar

    Last week was a good respite for investors, with the stock market showing signs of life for the first time in a while. Big gains for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) helped erase a small part of the index's losses for 2022. One has tried to recover from a steep downturn over the past 12 months, while the other is bouncing along with the cryptocurrency market.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Are Doing Stock Splits: What That Means for Investors

    There's buzz around the news -- but what do stock splits really mean for investors, and why are they suddenly so trendy? A stock split increases the number of a company's outstanding shares, while decreasing the value of each share at the same time. The whole apple represents the company's market value, equal to the number of outstanding shares times the share price.