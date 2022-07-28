U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,134.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,568.00
    -51.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.55
    +1.29 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +17.30 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.63 (+3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    -1.45 (-5.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2180
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2630
    -1.2990 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,216.27
    +1,959.18 (+9.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.07
    +55.41 (+11.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,791.43
    +75.68 (+0.27%)
     

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Capital increase - Takeover Board

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MCH Group AG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCHN.SW
    Watchlist
MCH Group AG
MCH Group AG


Planned capital increase of MCH Group Ltd.

Swiss Takeover Board approves requests

MCH Group Ltd. (SIX: MCHN) announced today that the Swiss Takeover Board has approved the requests of MCH Group Ltd. and its two anchor shareholders in connection with the planned capital increase, in particular regarding an exemption pursuant to Article 136(1)(e) FinMIA from the obligation to make an offer (restructuring exemption).

With the planned capital increase, MCH Group Ltd. intends to secure the necessary investments for the company's growth and the refinancing of the CHF 100 million bond due in May 2023. Following the approval of the Parliament of the Canton of Basel for the participation of the Canton of Basel-Stadt and the granting of an exemption from the obligation to make a takeover offer by the Takeover Board, MCH Group Ltd. can prepare the planned capital increase as intended and submit it to an Extraordinary General Meeting in the autumn. The Canton of Basel-Stadt and Lupa Systems intend to participate equally in the planned capital increase with up to CHF 34 million each. The capital increase is to be carried out with subscription rights for all shareholders.


MCH Group Ltd. is obliged to publish the decision of the Swiss Takeover Board.

Decision 825/01 of the Swiss Takeover Board dated July 27, 2022
(convenience translation of the German authoritative original)

"The Takeover Board decides:

1. It is confirmed based on the files currently available to the Takeover Board that (i) due to the agreement and/or the execution of the described transaction, neither Lupa Investment Holdings, LP nor Lupa Systems LLC nor the Canton Basel-Stadt nor MCH Group Ltd. are acting in concert with regard to the control of MCH Group Ltd. within the meaning of Article 33 FMIO-FINMA and (ii) neither the agreement nor the execution of the described transaction triggers for Lupa Investment Holdings, LP, Lupa Systems LLC, the Canton Basel-Stadt or MCH Group Ltd., together or each individually, the obligation to make an offer within the meaning of Article 135 para 1 sentence 1 FMIA with respect to the listed equity securities of MCH Group Ltd.

2. Based on the files currently available to the Takeover Board, the Canton Basel-Stadt is hereby granted in connection with the described transaction an exemption pursuant to Article 136 para 1 lit. e FMIA from the obligation to make a public takeover offer according to Article 135 para 1 sentence 1 FMIA with respect to the listed equity securities of MCH Group Ltd. without conditions.

3. MCH Group Ltd. shall publish the provisions of the present decision as well as the reference to the right of objection of qualified shareholders, in application of Article 61 para. 3 and 4 Takeover Ordinance.

4. The present decision will be published on the website of the Takeover Board following its publication in accordance with clause 3 above.

5. The fees payable by MCH Group Ltd., the Canton Basel-Stadt and Lupa Investment Holdings, LP with joint and several liability amounts to CHF 40,000."


MCH Group's Board of Directors has decided not to publish a separate report within the meaning of Article 61 para 3 lit. a of the Takeover Ordinance.

A shareholder who has been holding at least 3% of the voting rights of MCH Group, whether exercisable or not (a "qualified participation", Article 56 Takeover Ordinance), since the date of publication of the decision, may file an objection against the decision of the TOB. The objection must be filed with the Takeover Board within five trading days from the date of publication of the decision. The objection must contain a motion, summary reasons and proof of the qualified participation according to Article 56 para. 3 and para 4 Takeover Ordinance as from the date of the publication of the decision (Article 58 para. 3 Takeover Ordinance).



Contact:
MCH Group Ltd.
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com


Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This document does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein or any other securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act. This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of MCH Group Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just dumped 25K shares of Nvidia for a total loss of $341,365 — here are 3 other semi stocks to play the ‘CHIPS and Science Act’

    The Senate just passed a $280B package of chip subsidies and research funding. Take advantage.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Oracle's Larry Ellison Can Win Lawsuit Even If He Loses

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison testified in a lawsuit on Wednesday that he didn’t call the shots at the company he co-founded and in which he holds a 40% stake and was not involved in discussing the acquisition at the center of the dispute.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar War

  • Global stocks rise as Fed raises interest rates

    European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Will Amazon Show Renewed Momentum With Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Will the Amazon earnings report show renewed momentum after back-to-back quarters of disappointing results by the e-commerce giant?

  • Warren Buffett uses these 3 stocks for a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • Federal Reserve 'Might' Do Another Huge Rate Hike, But Powell Sparks Dow Jones Rally

    The Federal Reserve delivered a huge rate hike, but the Dow Jones extended gains after Jerome Powell said another huge hike may or may not come in September.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Buy Before They Report Earnings This Week

    All signs point to continued strength in oil and gas stocks, four of which look good for snapping up before the companies report quarterly earnings.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM)Q3 2022 Earnings CallJul 27, 2022, 4:45 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

  • Qualcomm stock falls after revenue guidance misses estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle assesses Qualcomm's stock movement following its mixed third-quarter earnings report.

  • Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker's results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors Co, which reported earnings on Tuesday. Like Ford, GM reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M