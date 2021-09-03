U.S. markets open in 8 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,482.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,620.50
    +19.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.30
    +7.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.79
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0470
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,649.70
    +55.77 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,299.11
    +8.60 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,071.56
    +528.05 (+1.85%)
     

MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Half-year closing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MCH Group AG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


First half of 2021 marked by lockdown and embarking on a new future


  • Minimal business activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and preparations for events in the coming six months have led to a decline in operating income to CHF 60.4 million and loss of CHF -29.4 million in the first half of 2021.

  • Despite the still tense situation, there is a spirit of optimism. The work to gradually ramp up business activities and the initiated implementation of the strategy approved by the Board of Directors are being intensively pursued.

  • The strategic framework comprises numerous initiatives in all business areas. With the realisation of a clearly defined implementation plan, the MCH Group will grow again and increase its profitability.


At the MCH Group, the first half of 2021 was marked by lockdown and embarking on a new future. As in the ten months previously, business activity was largely at a standstill due to the measures for fighting the pandemic. The MCH Group is, however, looking optimistically to the second half of 2021, when it will be possible to stage large-scale events again and gradually ramp up its business activity. Over the past few months, the group has laid robust foundations for a successful turnaround and a prosperous future.

Monthly losses significantly reduced

The operating income generated in the first half of 2021 amounts to CHF 60.4 million (same period in the previous year CHF 132.7 million). The loss for the half-year 2021 is CHF -29.4 million (CHF -24.4 million), EBITDA is CHF -17.4 million (CHF -10.9 million). When drawing comparisons with the same period of the previous year, it should be noted that substantial income was still generated in the first “pre-Covid months” of 2020. In the first half of 2021, the average monthly consolidated loss was considerably reduced relative to the financial year 2020 and its second semester. This was achieved primarily through the careful evaluation and planning of human and financial resources deployment. Wherever possible and meaningful, short-time working and, in the USA, furlough were continued.

In line with the loss for the half-year, cash and cash equivalents in the first half of 2021 fell from CHF 130.1 million to CHF 99.7 million. Shareholders’ equity has fallen to CHF 36.8 million, and the equity ratio is now 9.9%.

Key projects taken forward and implemented

Despite the lockdown, key projects were implemented and taken forward in the first half of 2021. Art Basel in Hong Kong – the only event that the MCH Group was able to hold in the first half of 2021 – had to take place physically on a reduced scale , but also included expanded digital formats. In the Watch/Jewellery/Gemstones sector, a new concept for BASELWORLD was developed and launched. With the acquisition of Digital Festival AG, new and attractive events have been added to the portfolio. In the Experience Marketing division, numerous hybrid and digital projects have been realised worldwide.

Strategy confirmed and further developed

After the capital increase and the entry of the new anchor shareholder Lupa Systems in the previous year, the renewal of the Board of Directors was completed at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. Thereafter, the management and the Board of Directors conducted a review of the strategy defined in 2019. It was confirmed that the network of the three divisions – Community Platforms (physical, hybrid and digital platforms), Experience Marketing (strategy, creation and implementation of marketing solutions) and Venues (own infrastructure in Basel and Zurich) – constitute a unique asset with a high synergy and development potential. The strategic focus on innovation, digitalisation and internationalisation have been confirmed and further sharpened through prioritised strategic initiatives in all the divisions.

The MCH Group is convinced that, with the strategy plan drawn up, it can attain its ambitious growth and profitability targets both at group level and in the individual divisions.

Target of a balanced second half-year

In view of the fact that large-scale events can be staged again, with participants required to present a COVID certificate, the MCH Group can assume that it will be able to gradually step up its business activities again as of September 2021. Preparations for the forthcoming events – and particularly for Art Basel in Basel – are in full swing.

The MCH Group is expecting a loss for the year 2021 that will be lower than in the previous year 2020, but still in the double-digit million range. According to its current estimates, the MCH Group is aiming for a balanced half-year result in the second half of 2021. However, the achievement of this target depends on a positive development in the USA, where the situation is currently increasingly uncertain again. In the worst – but unlikely – case that only very few or no events can take place worldwide until the end of 2021, a loss in the order of magnitude of the first half-year is to be expected in the second half of 2021.

Based on the updated mid-term plan, the management and the Board of Directors came to the conclusion that the group will be a going concern beyond 2022. With regard to the refinancing of the CHF 100 million bond due in 2023, a Bond Exchange Offer is being considered in 2022.



Media contact:
MCH Group AG
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Dogecoin

    The novelty cryptocurrency has tumbled during the past few months. Why not look for high growth in businesses that are making themselves more and more valuable?

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • 3 Underrated Stocks That Could Finish 2021 With a Bang

    Three stocks to watch as we enter the fall are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS). Of those, only Hasbro and its modest 5% gain has underperformed the S&P 500 this year, but all three could be solid pickups. Pharmacy retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance has done well this year, getting a boost from COVID-19 vaccination traffic.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.