MCI Onehealth Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 17, 2022. Shareholders representing 88.55% of the votes attached to MCI’s issued and outstanding shares attended the Meeting in person or were represented by proxy and all resolutions were passed, including fixing the number of directors of the company at seven, re-electing the incumbent directors of the company and reappointing BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the company for the coming year. The details of the proxy voting for each of the directors was as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Dr. Sven Grail
310,093,165
99.64%
1,107,952
0.36%
Dr. George Christodoulou
310,093,310
99.64%
1,107,807
0.36%
Dr. Alexander Dobranowski
311,190,065
100.00%
11,052
0.00%
Kingsley Ward
310,095,310
99.64%
1,105,807
0.36%
Anthony Lacavera
310,095,310
99.64%
1,105,807
0.36%
Bashar Al-Rehany
310,094,165
99.64%
1,106,952
0.36%
Dr. Robert Francis
310,094,610
99.64%
1,106,507
0.36%
The voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be available under MCI’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with more than 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually, had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year including online visits via mciconnect.ca, and securely stewards nearly 3 million patient records. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.
For more information, visit: www.mcionehealth.com.
For IR enquiries please contact: ir@mcionehealth.com
For media enquiries please contact:
Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158