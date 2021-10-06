U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,323.24
    -22.48 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,090.15
    -224.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,398.25
    -35.58 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.49
    -32.87 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -1.13 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.24 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3100
    -0.1620 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,167.83
    +4,130.18 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.08
    -82.02 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

MCI Onehealth to Present at Biome Summit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Biome Summit on Thursday October 7. The Biome Summit will be delivered virtually.

MCI Onehealth CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Alexander Dobranowski will speak at the Biome Summit alongside industry leaders and medical experts, as part of an expert panel discussing a transformational approach to cardiovascular disease, a major public health challenge for Canadians.

Dr. Dobranowski will be appearing on the “Better population is better healthcare – moving towards a preventative CVD paradigm” panel bringing a fresh perspective encompassing patient care, precision medicine, AI technology and MCI’s own clinical network.

From patient empowerment to population health to placing equity and prevention at the centre of CVD care, the Biome Summits programming is designed to engage with big questions and diverse perspectives from some of the top minds in the health and medical landscape. Biome Summit 2021 is open to the public. You are invited to watch the event online, which will be broadcast live.

WHEN

Thursday October 7, 2021 | 9:10am - 10:30am

Register today through the following link: https://biomesummit.com/join-us/

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves nearly one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of corporate health solutions that support a growing list of over 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 155

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 158


Recommended Stories

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • Vertex Wants To Prove It's Not Another Biotech One-Hit Wonder

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Euro

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago, amid scant sales and plentiful skepticism, Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • Health-Care Dealmaker Julia Kahr Leaves Blackstone for Cinven

    (Bloomberg) -- Health-care dealmaker Julia Kahr has left Blackstone Group to join rival private equity firm Cinven Ltd. as a partner in charge of its U.S. investing activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeKahr will join Cinven in the spring, said the people, who asked to not be identified becaus

  • Thermo Fisher sued over use of Henrietta Lacks' 'immortal' cells

    A local life sciences giant has found itself at the center of a battle over profits from "HeLa" cells, a cell line unethically taken from a Black woman named Henrietta Lacks in the 1950s.

  • What your eyes reveal about your health

    Two years ago, Fiona Buckmaster, a research optometrist at the University of Edinburgh, was conducting a routine eye examination on a 19-year-old student when she noticed a suspicious swelling at the back of her eye.

  • 'If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated': Doctor

    Professor of Surgery at UCSF and ICU Physician and Trauma Surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Dr. Andre Campbell joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Merck says deal signed with Singapore on COVID-19 antiviral pill

    Merck announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement that will provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, the latest Asian country to try to snap up supplies. Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus and would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck is seeking approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the pill.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells

    The estate of a Black woman whose cervical cells were taken from her decades ago without her permission sued a pharmaceutical company on Monday, saying it made a "conscious choice" to mass produce the cells and profit from a "racially unjust medical system." Henrietta Lacks' estate hasn't "seen a dime" of the revenue Thermo Fisher Scientific made from cultivating the HeLa cell line that was taken from Lacks at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951, according to the lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court.

  • What happens to your body when you eat spicy food?

    Chillis contain irritants, explaining why you might sweat after a hot meal. Prudence Wade finds out more.

  • Oak Street Health expands to Kansas; plans Illinois expansion

    Oak Street Health Inc. said it's expanding into the Kansas City market, as well as planning locations in Illinois. The Chicago company (NYSE: OSH) that provides primary care for adults on Medicare said it plans to open centers in Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, with Kansas being the 21st state where it will operate in 2022. Oak Street Health also said it will open centers in Chicago and enter the cities of Aurora, Peoria and Schaumburg in 2021 and 2022.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Covid pill makers accused of selling drug to US at 40 times what it costs to make despite govt funding

    Merck produces a five-day course at $17.74, but US will pay the company $700 for it

  • If You Did This After Your First Dose, You May Be Less Protected, Study Says

    Over the last few months, research has shown that the combination of natural infection and a full vaccine regimen provides the most protection against COVID. During a September interview on NBC News' Meet the Press, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, even said, "If you do get infected and recover and get vaccinated, the level of your immunity is extraordinarily high, surpassing any of the other two-dose vaccines that you get." But a recent study indicates that natural infection doesn't

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Loses Effectiveness Against Infection Over Time. What To Know.

    The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.

  • COVID Doubter Changes Mind From Intensive Care Hospital Bed

    For the first time since Weld County recently ran out of ICU beds due to a spike of COVID-19 cases, one of the county’s sickest patients is sharing his story from his ICU bed with CBS4.

  • Vaccines Can’t End Pandemics Alone—And We’ve Known That Since We Eradicated Smallpox

    President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • Solarvest to Launch a Suite of Products in China and USA

    Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - October 6th, 2021– Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (“Solarvest”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:SVS), is pleased to report, that through its wholly owned subsidiary Eversea, the ...