MCI Onehealth to Present at Biome Summit

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Biome Summit on Thursday October 7. The Biome Summit will be delivered virtually.



MCI Onehealth CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Alexander Dobranowski will speak at the Biome Summit alongside industry leaders and medical experts, as part of an expert panel discussing a transformational approach to cardiovascular disease, a major public health challenge for Canadians.

Dr. Dobranowski will be appearing on the “Better population is better healthcare – moving towards a preventative CVD paradigm” panel bringing a fresh perspective encompassing patient care, precision medicine, AI technology and MCI’s own clinical network.

From patient empowerment to population health to placing equity and prevention at the centre of CVD care, the Biome Summits programming is designed to engage with big questions and diverse perspectives from some of the top minds in the health and medical landscape. Biome Summit 2021 is open to the public. You are invited to watch the event online, which will be broadcast live.

WHEN

Thursday October 7, 2021 | 9:10am - 10:30am

Register today through the following link: https://biomesummit.com/join-us/

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves nearly one million patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of corporate health solutions that support a growing list of over 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

Story continues

For IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 155

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext. 158



