MCI Onehealth subsidiary Khure Health enters US-market via clinical intelligence partnership with large US nephrology practice

MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc.
·4 min read
MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc.
MCI Onehealth Technologies, Inc.

  • Khure’s cloud-based platform allows rapid scaling and efficient introduction in new geographic markets

  • Khure’s offering is part of MCI’s data- and technology-driven healthcare insights service designed to help physicians improve patient care, optimize patient care pathways and accelerate clinical research using advance AI and clinical data intelligence

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to provide an update on its subsidiary Khure Health’s expansion into the American healthcare market. Khure Health is now offering its AI-enabled clinical intelligence technology and services for rare and complex diseases to healthcare practitioners in the United States. Khure Health has recently signed its first US contract with one of the largest private nephrology practices in the southern United States comprising over 25 outpatient clinics and more than 40 dialysis centers. The agreement has already begun to drive revenue in Q4 2022 via an associated agreement with a large established top 10 global pharmaceutical company. The agreement will allow Khure Health to showcase its clinical data insights capabilities in a specialist healthcare setting and will enable further clinical research and data insights partnerships with life sciences companies.

Relationships and contracts with world-leading organizations in patient care, data science, health innovation, pharma and life sciences are a core strategy of MCI’s mission-driven entry into the clinical data insights US-market, the powerhouse of the $300 billion North American data and analytics market opportunity.

“This is a major step for MCI to have Khure Health providing its technology and services in the US market. At the core of Khure’s growth success is its partnerships with physicians in the delivery of personalized patient care and with the pharmaceutical industry in helping to innovate their model to bring more value to physicians. It’s no secret the US healthcare and life sciences market is the largest in the world. We are planning for significantly accelerated growth in MCI’s higher-margin, data-driven and clinical research initiatives” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, MCI Onehealth CEO.

Khure has grown its business within Canada helping primary care physicians and specialists identify potential rare and complex disease risk within their practices. By partnering with global pharmaceutical companies and patient advocacy groups, Khure Health develops advanced clinical algorithms to identify patients with potential risk or in need of care pathway optimization. Khure’s AI-enabled, privacy regulation-compliant technology is also helping to accelerate clinical research and scientific discovery.

“Over the past four years, our team has built one of the world’s most advanced clinical intelligence platforms for rare and complex disease with over 100 disease specific algorithms and digital education modules. Earlier this year we also launched our new cloud-based platform which allows us to scale rapidly and to enter new geographic markets efficiently. In this exciting partnership with a leading nephrology and dialysis provider, we will utilize our advanced technology and services to deliver clinical data insights to accelerate clinical research in nephrology and help these specialists improve complex patient care,” said Don Watts, President of Khure.

Khure Health’s mission is to help physicians identify rare and complex diseases earlier in their disease progression to end suffering and save lives. Khure’s AI-enabled clinical intelligence platform allows healthcare practitioners to utilize the vast amounts of valuable clinical data sitting idle in their electronic health records to help identify potential opportunities to improve patient care and create healthcare system efficiencies for all stakeholders.

Khure’s offering is part of MCI’s growing suite of data-driven solutions. Currently, MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Such services are targeted at pharmaceutical companies, life science companies, precision medicine companies and top-tier university centres, providing access to valuable insights to improve care and inform commercial, medical and market access strategies.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with more than 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking information” and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the benefits, capabilities and potential for growth of MCI and its subsidiary’s data-insights as a service offerings and opportunities relating to working with clinics and other potential customers and partners in the US market. The words “to increase”, “expanding”, “growth”, “future”; “anticipate”; “enable”, “to help”; “planning”; “accelerate”; “potential”; “possibility”; “achieve” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results “will”, “may”, “likely”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “can”, or negative versions thereof, “occur”, “continue” or “be achieved”, and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by MCI as of the date of such statements, are outside of MCI's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: MCI's ability to achieve its growth strategy; the demand for MCI's products and fluctuations in future revenues; MCI and its subsidiary’s ability to maintain its relationships and continue to implement its collaboration with its partners in the US; MCIs ability to maintain and grow its relationships with data-insight customers, clinics and pharmaceutical companies domestically and internationally; MCI’s ability to maintain and grow its technology and research relationships and collaborations; the potential benefits of MCI’s technology and research relationships and collaborations; the availability of future business ventures, commercial arrangements and acquisition targets or opportunities and MCI’s ability to consummate them; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth; the stability of general economic and market conditions; currency exchange rates and interest rates; sufficiency of current working capital to support future operating and working capital requirements; equity and debt markets continuing to provide MCI with access to capital; MCI’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; MCI's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; MCI's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the anticipated effects of COVID-19; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on MCI's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of MCI, could cause the actual results of MCI to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in MCI's annual information form dated March 31, 2022, which is available under MCI's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MCI and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. MCI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.


