MCINTOSH GROUP APPOINTS IOAN CUSMIR AS NEW CMO

McIntosh Group
·2 min read

Cusmir Brings Over 20 Years of Experience with a Focus on Refining Consumer Channels and Global Growth

Ioan Cusmir

McIntosh Group&#39;s New CMO
McIntosh Group's New CMO
McIntosh Group's New CMO

New York, NY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McIntosh Group is proud to announce today that Ioan Cusmir has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, a new position at the company. Cusmir will assume responsibilities beginning on February 8th, 2022.

Cusmir joins McIntosh after more than 20 years of experience across some of the world’s most recognizable tier-one CPG companies, including Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Godiva and Unilever. Having worked in both Chief Commercial Officer and VP Marketing roles, Cusmir’s innate understanding of consumer behaviors has set the foundation for his impressive track record of sustainable growth and continued customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to have Ioan join the leadership team at McIntosh Group,” said McIntosh Group Co-CEO Jeff Poggi. “His over 20 years of marketing experience in consumer goods will be a great asset as we continue to build our group brands around the world. The unique intersection of Ioan’s expertise in both brand building and supply chain management provides exactly the lens we need to continue our record growth and take McIntosh Group to the next level.”

McIntosh Group has seen an increase of over 25% in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) worldwide gross sales from 2019 to 2021, selling directly through more than 750 dealers in NA, UK, and BENELUX as well as 89 distributor partners in over 59 markets globally. The addition of a CMO role further cements the brand’s commitment and investment in growth to support its widening consumer audience.

Cusmir will be tasked in leading all marketing activities to grow brand value of the company’s owned and distributed brands. This includes overseeing the planning, development and execution of McIntosh Group marketing and advertising initiatives throughout the company’s global offices (US, UK, BENELUX, Italy) and building strategies to enable global direct distribution expansion into Europe and Asia. The CMO will collaborate with McIntosh Group’s leadership team to continue to build upon the growth established.

ABOUT MCINTOSH GROUP

McIntosh Group is a holding company that specializes in high quality audio equipment and owns the brands: McIntosh, Sonus Faber and Sumiko. Through its distribution companies, Sumiko Fine Sounds UK and Fine Sounds Benelux, McIntosh Group distributes numerous premium audio brands such as Bassocontinuo, McIntosh, Pro-Ject, Sonus faber, Rotel Electronics and Sumiko. The common denominator of all the big companies that make up McIntosh Group is the aim of making recordings generate all the excitement of live music. Sophisticated electronics, avant-garde technology, refined design, and selection of top-quality materials are the ingredients that make McIntosh Group a reality that knows no equal, one of the largest groups in the Hi-End sector globally. For more information, please visit www.mcintoshgroup.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Julia Lescarbeau McIntosh Group jlescarbeau@mcgroupinc.com


