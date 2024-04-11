McKee appoints new head of RI Commerce Corporation. What to know.

Jim Bennett, a previous chair of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority and former director of Providence’s economic development, was appointed Thursday as the next president and CEO of the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation.

“Jim Bennett brings significant experience in both business development and government that will serve him well as head of the Commerce Corporation,” said Gov. Dan McKee in a statement announcing the appointment. “I look forward to having Jim join the team and use his decades of expertise to help lead the way in creating new economic opportunities for the Ocean State.”

Who is Jim Bennett?

Bennett most recently served as the executive vice president of Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. Previously he served as Providence’s first director of economic development and helped oversee projects throughout the city, including Arcade Providence, the Providence G, and South Street Landing.

“I welcome Jim to the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and look forward to hearing his ideas as we continue the great work already being done by the team,” said Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. “Jim brings decades of experience that will assist Commerce on our mission to make Rhode Island a premier place to live and do business.”

Bennett also founded and operated several start-up companies across a variety of industries, including global distribution, environmental testing and investment banking.

“I am excited to go to work on behalf of our state, using my business experience and previous time in government to help boost economic growth and create more good-paying jobs,” said Bennett. “I look forward to digging into the new challenge and collaborating with Governor McKee and Secretary Tanner to make a difference.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Jim Bennett to take over as president of the RI Commerce Corporation