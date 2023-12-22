McKee issues 'Declaration of Disaster' following storm. Could help for businesses be next?

To describe the state of his auto shop after the Pawtuxet River flooded following Monday's storm, Keith Harrop, owner of K&D Auto in West Warwick, needs only two words: "total devastation."

At K&D Auto, about 5 feet of standing water flooded into the shop, Harrop said, damaging equipment, personal vehicles and customer vehicles. It's an economic disaster right before the holidays, and he's not alone.

On Dec. 20, Gov. Dan McKee issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for Rhode Island, in response to the unnamed storm that caused storm surge, high winds and severe rainfall on Dec. 17. The day after the storm the Pawtuxet River crested at 13.39 feet, the second-highest level on record after the March 2010 flood.

"Cities and towns across Rhode Island continue to feel the impact of the storm our state experienced earlier this week," McKee said in a press release. "On the day of the storm, I spoke with local leaders and saw firsthand the significant damage caused to communities, homes and businesses. Our team is committed to using any available resource to assist Rhode Island’s recovery efforts."

Rain and wind may have contributed to a collapsed front and damage at Healthtrax Fitness and Wellness in East Providence on Monday morning.

What is a Declaration of Disaster?

A Declaration of Disaster is a formal statement that a disaster or emergency exceeds the response or recovery capabilities that the governing entity declaring it has available. It's not uncommon for a state to issue one ahead of an anticipated disaster, such as a hurricane, or to issue one after a storm, or similar event, that was worse than foreseen.

It's the first step in potentially accessing help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) or the U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster loans.

The declaration could "potentially unlock federal relief should Rhode Island meet certain financial thresholds as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency," according to the Governor's office.

Are businesses hoping there will be help?

K&D Auto in West Warwick is filled with water following the storm on Monday, Dec. 18.

For a business like K&D Auto, the help would be a lifeline.

"We have the forms ready to go," Harrop said. "The problem with this neighborhood, because it's such a well-known floodplain, flood insurance down here is not even an option. That's probably going to be the only kind of financial relief that we have if FEMA can step in or another agency."

Harrop said he "doesn't like asking for help or assistance" but the current situation hasn't left him a choice.

"This one was quite an event," he said.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for K&D Auto at gofundme.com/f/kd-automotive.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI Declaration of Disaster first step in storm recovery assistance