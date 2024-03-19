McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Could Be 42% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

McKesson's estimated fair value is US$914 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

McKesson's US$530 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 67% higher than McKesson's analyst price target of US$547

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.52b US$4.64b US$5.01b US$4.69b US$4.95b US$5.02b US$5.11b US$5.21b US$5.32b US$5.43b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x8 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.79% Est @ 1.94% Est @ 2.04% Est @ 2.12% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$3.3k US$4.1k US$4.2k US$3.7k US$3.7k US$3.5k US$3.4k US$3.3k US$3.2k US$3.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$36b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$5.4b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.3%) = US$151b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$151b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$85b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$120b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$530, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at McKesson as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for McKesson

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For McKesson, we've put together three further elements you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with McKesson , and understanding this should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does MCK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

