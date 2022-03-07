Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group Aims to Help Entrepreneurs Traverse a Difficult Business Environment by Developing a Strategy for the Future

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2022 / A business strategy is key to the success of any business. Whether it is defining goals, talking about scaling up your business, or even thinking about a new way to market your business, all of this boils down to having a good strategy. However, for brand new entrepreneurs, creating a business plan and strategy that will lead to success can be difficult especially when it comes to finding the right place to start.

Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group is a consulting firm that provides tailored business strategies for entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and corporations. They center their strategies around the operations, accounting, and financials of an organization to strengthen the core of their client's business to promote sustainable growth and revenue retention. They provide these services through consulting and coaching. And they also prepare their clients to have a transient advantage within their business to stay competitive and keep skin in the game in any economic climate.

What Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group is trying to do that is different from other groups is that they are trying to provide tailored solutions to their clients rather than just cookie cutter formulas that try and act like one size fits all strategies. Instead, they focus on individuals and their businesses to try and find the best type of plan that will be beneficial to them and their customers.

The pandemic was a particular turning point for many businesses in the past couple of years. While many businesses plan for market ups and downs, it is hard to plan for a global pandemic. Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group was also able to help in this regard. Having a consultant in place could have saved many organizations from shutting their doors permanently. Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group is positioned to help entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits to survive even when those risks are out of their control.

The Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group is run by its namesake Shawnte McKinnon. Shawnte is a long time entrepreneur herself who has done everything from being a minister to corporate work. Her time has taught her a lot about the world of business and entrepreneurship and she believes that it is important to give back to others. For that reason, she opened up this business.

"After working in diverse roles in the accounting, operations, and financial space for over 15 years, I gained a vast amount of knowledge to help organization and individuals to succeed, coupled with my entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial spirit I knew my gained knowledge and experience would be the solution for a lot of business problems, especially mid/post-pandemic. Many businesses were not prepared for those challenges that came with the pandemic and unfortunately were not able to survive. As a consequence, many businesses permanently closed in the last quarter of 2020. I knew my business is positioned to help organizations get beyond these types of crises, both predictable and unpredictable crises," Shawnte explains

The Mckinnon Strategic Consulting Group has a lot of plans for the future. They are working on helping entrepreneurs continue to get their feet wet in the world of business, bridging economic gaps and bringing experts together from around the world to help business owners and executives scale their business on a global level.

