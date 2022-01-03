U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,796.56
    +30.38 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,585.06
    +246.76 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,832.80
    +187.83 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.56
    +27.24 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.99
    +0.78 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    -27.30 (-1.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0075 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.1160 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3480
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    +0.2720 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,331.86
    -917.14 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.19
    -19.63 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.19 (-0.40%)
     

McLaren Engineering Group Announces CEO Transition

McLaren Engineering Group
·3 min read

Jeremy Billig, PE, appointed CEO, as Founder Malcolm McLaren, PE, Transitions to Executive Chairman of the Board

McLaren CEO Transition

McLaren CEO Transition
McLaren CEO Transition
McLaren CEO Transition

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Engineering Group's Founder and Chairman, Malcolm McLaren, PE, announced the next phase of the firm's succession plan with the appointment of Jeremy Billig, PE, current President, to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Billig takes the helm of the leading multi-disciplinary engineering firm's operational structure as former CEO, Mr. McLaren, shifts into a new strategic position as Executive Chairman of the Board.

The anticipated transition of both roles signifies a rollout of McLaren Engineering Group's strengthened future vision as the company continues its trajectory into a built environment staple.

"Building upon the entrepreneurial roots Mal planted, I aim to bolster McLaren's reputation of out-of-the-box thinking and technical excellence with a tactical emphasis on process and technological advances," says Billig. "As we earn more accolades as a top engineering firm, our hallmarks of responsiveness and applied ingenuity will continue to lay the foundation for our next phase of growth and expansion."

Prior to his appointment as President in 2019, Billig's 17-year tenure at McLaren included directing a wide range of complex engineering projects while starting and growing the company's NYC office. As the firm expanded, Billig worked with Malcolm McLaren to develop a scalable structure to accommodate the company's rapid growth.

"Throughout my career, Mal has been an exemplary leader, mentor, and engineer. Since founding the firm in his basement in 1977, he has propelled us to the forefront of the AEC industry. As CEO, I will be expanding on this foundation and ushering in a new chapter with a defined direction," Billig continued.

In McLaren's new role as Executive Chairman of the Board, he will provide strategic oversight to lead the firm's Board of Directors, while directing the absorption of innovative technology and overseeing complex projects.

"I started McLaren Engineering Group when I was 25 years old with a slide rule in one hand and a SCUBA tank in the other," said McLaren. "Four and a half decades later, I'm proud to say the firm has developed beyond my expectations by responding to our clients' needs and pushing the envelope technically," stated McLaren. "Over the past few years, we have focused on building an organization that is nimble, flexible, and primed for growth. It is an honor to hand the reins to Jeremy, who is a brilliant, meticulous, and process-driven trailblazer. Under his direction and foresight, I know the next generation of leadership will amplify our core values while bringing the team to new heights."

Since its inception, the employee-owned firm has built a strong industry standing with a portfolio of over 20,000 innovative projects spanning infrastructure, transportation, entertainment, energy, healthcare, industrial, and real estate development. The engineering empire has been expanding with offices coast to coast and a well-diversified line of services that includes structural, civil, marine, entertainment, bridges, forensics, facades, geotechnics, construction engineering, and surveying.

CONTACT: DENISA 862-571-0325 dmoss-heitlager@mgmclaren.com

Related Files

BLUE MAIN McLaren Logo PNG.png

Related Images






Image 1: McLaren CEO Transition


(left) Malcolm McLaren, PE, and new Chief Executive Officer (right) Jeremy Billig, PE



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Union says 300 CPS staff out Monday due to COVID; is remote learning next?

    "It's a real crisis," union president Julie Sellers said. "It's not sustainable to have safe staffing."

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • 22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

    Some offer strong growth prospects. Others are bargains. But they all should provide reliable dividends in the new year and beyond.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • Conservative Stock Portfolio: 10 Best Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best conservative stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Conservative Stock Portfolio: 5 Best Stocks To Buy. Analysts have been revising their economic forecasts for the beginning of 2022 as growth expectations take a major hit due […]

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • 8 hot tech stocks Goldman Sachs loves in 2022

    Back up the truck on these hot tech names, says Goldman Sachs.

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    2022 is here and according to the analysts we’re in for a bumpy ride – at least initially. In a recent Bankrate survey, 70% of the top experts polled indicated they believe an S&P 500 correction is in the cards sometime over the next 6 months, with a 10%+ drop anticipated. While various reasons behind the expected pullback were noted, recurring themes included rising interest rates and stocks’ overheated valuations. The decline will bring the bull market’s almost continuous run since the pandemi

  • Stock picking in 2022? Goldman Sachs says these are the companies that should be on your radar.

    Look for companies that have high growth and high margins, and avoid those with high exposure to wage inflation. That's the playbook for 2022, says Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Ideanomics Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) soared today after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries, WAVE, anticipates it'll have a reduction in electric vehicle (EV) charging costs, thanks to "recent manufacturing and engineering investments." WAVE is developing wireless charging solutions for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

  • 5 Top Stocks for January

    This past year has been a fantastic one for investors. Many stocks delivered even bigger gains as investors benefited from soaring corporate profits and some help from the Federal Reserve. Here's why they chose social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), diagnostic testing company Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), tech-enabled insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), cannabis retailer Planet 13 Holdings (CNSX: PLTH), and renewable energy giant Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP).

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Harding

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire David Harding. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Harding. David Winton Harding is a British billionaire financier who founded Winton Capital Management in 1997, which […]

  • While Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shareholders have made 73% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 4.2% this week

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Cloudflare, Inc. ( NYSE:NET ) share price down 18% in the last...

  • JPMorgan says ‘January effect’ will boost beaten-down stocks — these 3 could nab you rapid gains if a 2022 bounce comes true

    If your New Year’s resolution is to chase growth, read up on these companies.

  • Rick Rule: Your cash savings will be crucial during a 'dramatic reckoning' — here's how to crash-proof your portfolio for 2022

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • Property Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer shares dropped following local media reports that China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province. Evergrande halted trading in its shares and said the order affected more than three dozen buildings but had no impact on the rest of the development.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.