U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.50
    -6.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,877.00
    -59.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,794.50
    -14.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.50
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.11
    +0.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0272
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1967
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2220
    -0.6200 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,909.01
    -302.12 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.86
    -9.17 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,095.39
    -328.08 (-1.24%)
     

McLaren Proton Therapy Center to be First in the World to Treat Patients with Leo Cancer Care's Upright Proton Therapy Technology

·5 min read

Delivering proton therapy to patients seated upright improves access to care

FLINT, Mich. , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McLaren Proton Therapy Center is poised to become the first in the world to deliver proton therapy to patients with Leo Cancer Care's ground-breaking upright treatment technology. In a landmark agreement, Leo Cancer Care will install two upright units at the McLaren Proton Therapy Center in Flint, Michigan, with the first patients set to receive care via the innovative treatment delivery system within the next two years upon receipt of FDA's clearance for the technology.

Rendering of Leo Cancer Care’s Upright Proton Therapy Technology at McLaren Proton Therapy Center
Rendering of Leo Cancer Care’s Upright Proton Therapy Technology at McLaren Proton Therapy Center

"The goal of Leo Cancer Care and McLaren Proton Therapy Center's collaboration is to bring proton therapy to more patients, and we know there are clear advantages with proton therapy," said Stephen Towe, CEO, Leo Cancer Care. "The McLaren Proton Therapy Center is well positioned to become the first to potentially treat patients with the revolutionary Leo Cancer Care technology."

Towe noted research highlighting that upright positioning results in less organ movement during treatment. It also creates better communication channels between the patient and clinician. Proton therapy delivers highly targeted doses of radiation to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, reducing side effects, and resulting in successful outcomes. Benefits of delivering radiation therapy to patients seated in an upright position include comfort and a better patient experience compared to laying down on a table.

The McLaren Proton Therapy Center, part of the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Flint, is already the largest proton center in Michigan. The new Leo Cancer Care technology will increase patient throughput, improving access to proton therapy for patients afflicted with cancer in Michigan and beyond.

"McLaren and Karmanos are committed to delivering world-class, comprehensive cancer care right in Genesee County," said Chris Candela, president and CEO of McLaren Flint. "The aim of our innovative partnership with Leo Cancer Care is to provide greater access to proton therapy for patients throughout Michigan and around the globe." The inclusion of the LEO Cancer Care Technology and expansion of the McLaren Proton Therapy Center is part of a larger project to grow and improve McLaren Flint's Comprehensive Cancer Program.

Patient throughput

McLaren has ordered two 'Marie™' units from Leo Cancer Care, with both fitting into an area earmarked for a single conventional rotating gantry (where patients lay horizontally) at its existing proton center.

Towe explained: "Once we saw the site, we explained we could add a dividing wall through the middle of the room and put two of our treatment devices in the same space that they were originally going to have one conventional gantry. It effectively doubles patient throughput from the same footprint."

With the equipment taking up half the space, and effectively half the cost of conventional radiotherapy units, the agreement has important commercial and economic benefits for the healthcare provider.

Marie units

Marie, Leo's comprehensive solution for upright particle therapy, is named after physicist and chemist Marie Curie, who spearheaded research into radioactivity.

It features dual-energy diagnostic quality CT at the treatment isocenter to enable state of the art adaptive therapy; a stationary fixed beam delivery system that will improve reliability, beam parameters and accuracy while at the same time reducing maintenance costs; and a sophisticated patient positioning system, allowing for imaging, and treating of all particle therapy-specific anatomical sites in the upright position.

In addition, less shielding is required and there are advantages in terms of installation, maintenance and running costs.

The installation will help increase patient flow through McLaren's existing proton therapy center as part of its routine care delivery and treatment of patients with lung, breast and prostate cancers.

Smaller footprint

The technology brings a new dimension to cancer treatment by keeping the radiation beam fixed and slowly rotating the patient while seated in an upright position.

This means the units – which are a quarter the size of conventional proton therapy machines - have a significantly smaller footprint to make optimum use of healthcare space.

The shift away from rotating a large radiation generation source around a patient, to keeping the radiation source fixed and slowly rotating the patient, also reduces cost of equipment and construction.

"McLaren will realize a sizable capital cost reduction by implementing the LEO Cancer Care upright positioning and imaging system instead of our present three story, one hundred plus ton, rotating gantry solution" said Daniel Medrano, Co- Director of Research and Development for the McLaren Proton Therapy System.

Increased capacity

Underlining the benefits of the Marie system, which has previously been used in research applications, Towe said: "What this shows very clearly is that you can utilize space more effectively with a fixed beam and fit more of these treatment rooms into the same space, and as a result have more beam time to treat patients."

"Two treatment rooms double the patient throughput; it is great for the hospital and great for patients because it will deliver more patient capacity at the McLaren Proton Therapy Center."

With the building planning and project delivery schedule now under way, the aim is to be treating patients with these upright machines within two years upon receipt of FDA's clearance for the technology.

The equipment does not currently have a CE mark in the EU, or an FDA 510k clearance in the US, but Leo is in the process of acquiring those regulatory approvals, which will be in place prior to the installation at the Flint site.

 

McLaren Proton Therapy Center, part of the Karmanos Cancer Network
McLaren Proton Therapy Center, part of the Karmanos Cancer Network
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mclaren-proton-therapy-center-to-be-first-in-the-world-to-treat-patients-with-leo-cancer-cares-upright-proton-therapy-technology-301581012.html

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

Recommended Stories

  • This Blockbuster Drug from AbbVie Is Closer to Another Major Indication

    The European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently adopted a positive opinion that recommended the approval of AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq for what would be its fifth indication in that market. This would be to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response to conventional therapies or biologic agents. A decision for Rinvoq as a treatment for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis patients from the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of this year.

  • COVID hospitalizations dip for first time since mid-April, but daily deaths reach 2 1/2-month high

    While the daily average of new COVID-19 cases have settled back into a low-100K range that has lasted for about seven weeks, hospitalizations took their first dip since mid-April and deaths ticked up to a 2 1/2-month high.

  • Why Co-Diagnostics Is Running Higher Today

    Shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) were running 4.6% higher Tuesday morning as of 10:30 a.m. ET on no company-specific news, though it may be getting a boost from an update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Organization reported this morning there are 5,322 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox. Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan has said the healthcare company was founded to make low-cost, high-quality tests available wherever they're needed, and it looks "forward to eventually making this test available in affected regions as needed to help slow the spread of the virus through early and accurate detection."

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Covid Vaccine Faces A New Lawsuit?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after CureVac launched a patent suit against its Covid vaccine partner? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • AstraZeneca to buy California biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    The key asset to be acquired in the deal, which includes an $100 million upfront payment, is a new drug candidate that targets non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

  • How a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal helps this East Bay biotech target diseases of aging

    Roland Buelow long ago understood that a biotech company's biggest value could come from early-stage clinical trials — and Buelow proved it again Monday in lining up a potential $1.2 billion cancer drug deal with AstraZeneca plc. The deal is the third Buelow and his team have lined up with Big Pharma in two years.

  • AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm TeneoTwo for up to $1.27 billion

    At the heart of the deal is the U.S.-based company's early stage experimental treatment for a form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that involves the growth of abnormal white blood cells that can lead to the emergence of tumours. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - whose key blood cancer drug Calquence generated sales of more than $1.2 billion last year - plans to acquire all outstanding equity of TeneoTwo for an upfront payment of $100 million, with additional milestone-related payments of up to $1.17 billion. TeneoTwo's experimental drug, TNB-486, belongs to a class of bispecific antibodies that are engineered to redirect the immune system to recognise and kill cancer cells.

  • Syros to acquire New Jersey biotech Tyme Technologies

    Syros Pharmaceuticals is set to acquire a New Jersey biotech firm called Tyme Technologies Inc., extending its cash runway into 2025 at a time when biotech stocks are being hammered.

  • The BA.5 Omicron Wave Is Rising. What It Means for Your Next Booster.

    U.S. Covid-19 infections are surging, though hospitalizations remain low. The FDA has already asked for boosters that specifically target BA.4 and BA.5.

  • The #1 Worst Drink for Your Metabolism, Says Dietitian

    As much as you try to exercise and follow healthy eating patterns, your metabolism can also play a big part in losing weight. If your metabolism can easily burn calories and convert them to energy, then weight loss can be an easier task. This isn't the case for all. Others try to do what they can to speed up their metabolism, and it doesn't always pan out.Although it seems like you're putting in all the effort, there may be some factors that are causing your metabolism to slow down. It may be ti

  • 5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

    Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving another COVID-19 surge in the US, virus experts warn. "Our data suggest that these new Omicron subvariants will likely be able to lead to surges of infections in populations with high levels of vaccine immunity as well as natural BA.1 and BA.2 immunity," says Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. "However, it is likely that vaccine immunity will still provide subst

  • Victoria Beckham says daughter Harper, 10, was ‘disgusted’ by her Spice Girls outfits: 'Your skirts were just unacceptable'

    The designer and mother recalls experiences with body shaming and fearing for her daughter growing up in the public eye.

  • Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

    A total of 2.3 million people are estimate to have had the virus latest figures show

  • Death of a dentist in Ireland denied an abortion has worried doctors who say history may repeat in U.S.

    Dr. Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian-born dentist, died in 2012 in Galway, on Ireland’s west coast, after she was denied an abortion by doctors who cited the country’s strict laws,

  • McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health Not Liable for Opioid Crisis in West Virginia, Court Rules

    A federal judge found that the plaintiffs, Cabell County and the city of Huntington, didn’t show that actions by McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health caused the crisis.

  • A Doctor Just Declined To Prescribe This Patient Their Arthritis Treatment Because It Could Hurt A Fetus That Doesn't Even Exist

    "Disabled people who can become pregnant deserve the right to not be in pain."View Entire Post ›

  • Why IPO Stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Is Beginning To Heat Up — Again

    IPO stock Amylyx Pharmaceuticals jumped Monday as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review its controversial ALS treatment again.

  • 17 Symptoms to Help You Identify Lyme Disease, and When to Talk to Your Doctor

    If you live in certain parts of the U.S., it’s important to be aware of Lyme disease symptoms. Keep these on the backburner.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Important COVID Update

    He may not yet have the household name recognition of Anthony Fauci, but Ashish Jha is one of the country's most important voices on the COVID pandemic. The longtime public-health expert is the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, responsible for synthesizing the latest science and directing it into public policy and messaging. In an interview this week with the New Yorker, Jha issued some important updates on the state of the pandemic, in particular on one of its most mysterious facet

  • These Marijuana Side Effects are Scaring Doctors

    Marijuana has never been more accepted or widely available legally, a trend that is set to continue as more states approve cannabis for recreational use. But contrary to the popular conception that cannabis is relatively risk-free, like any substance it can cause uncomfortable and even distressing side effects. A new element in the equation: Many cannabis products currently for sale are much different than the joints of yore. Read on to find out more about the cannabis side effects that have doc