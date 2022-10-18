U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.90
    +45.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,521.25
    +335.43 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,812.67
    +136.87 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.68
    +17.93 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    -2.77 (-3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    -9.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.11 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9860
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0100 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1170
    +0.1610 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,414.46
    -114.64 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.33
    -4.38 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

McLean Hospital Receives $1 Million Gift From Karen and Rob Hale Toward Child & Adolescent Programs

·4 min read

Gift will support McLean's vision for a comprehensive and modern child and adolescent center that brings together child-focused clinical care, research, and academic programs

BELMONT, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham, has received a $1 million gift from Karen and Rob Hale through their family foundation, Fox Rock Foundation.

Karen and Rob Hale
Karen and Rob Hale

$1 Million gift will support McLean's vision for a comprehensive and modern child and adolescent mental health center

This substantial gift will support McLean's plans to enhance and centralize its environments for children and adolescents, in particular, its specialized residential and educational services for individuals ages 6 to 22 years old.

The United States is facing a growing mental health crisis among children and adolescents in which one out of every five youths has a mental health disorder, many of whom go undiagnosed. Half of all mental illness presents by age 14 and 75% by 24 years of age.

Without proper diagnosis and treatment, these children and adolescents face academic challenges as well as social and behavioral problems that can carry through adulthood.

"Early intervention and treatment are critical to ensuring that youth facing mental health conditions receive the support and tools they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives," said the Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Chair of Psychiatry and the President and Psychiatrist in Chief for McLean Hospital Scott L. Rauch, MD.

"I am deeply grateful that the Hale Family has chosen to directly respond to the crucial needs of young people through this generous gift to McLean. Their contribution will make a tremendous and long-lasting impact on our patients, their families and all those we serve."

Recognizing the unique needs of young people and the importance of early intervention with evidence-based treatments, McLean has invested heavily in expanding services for children, adolescents, and their families over the past two decades. Now, the hospital envisions creating a state-of-the-art new center for several of its residential and partial hospital programs, in addition to its two specialized schools.

"We currently have multiple locations throughout the greater Boston area where our youth programs are located," said Rauch. "We want to bring those programs together in a way that will benefit students, patients, and their families, giving them access to all of McLean's expertise and services in a more centralized fashion."

"We are delighted to contribute to the world-renowned mental health care provided by McLean Hospital and to help it realize its vision of delivering effective support for children and adolescents to set them up for lifelong success," said Karen Hale.

"It is critical that we, as individuals, families, and organizations, work toward supporting the mental health of our children by talking about the current crisis and taking action."

The $1 million gift to McLean is part of a philanthropy campaign from the Hale family and its Fox Rock Foundation to give $52 million, or $1 million a week for a year, to New England-based nonprofits.

ABOUT MCLEAN HOSPITAL:

McLean Hospital has a continuous commitment to put people first in patient care, innovation and discovery, and shared knowledge related to mental health. It is consistently named the #1 freestanding psychiatric hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, and is #1 in America for psychiatric care in 2022-23. McLean Hospital is the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a member of Mass General Brigham. To stay up to date on McLean, follow us on FacebookYouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT FOX ROCK FOUNDATION:

Fox Rock Foundation is the private family foundation established by Karen and Rob Hale and their adult children, Trevor, Thomas, and Brett, to inspire health in our communities and our environment, with more opportunity for all.

Building on the philanthropy of the Hales and their businesses, Fox Rock Foundation supports a wide variety of organizations within four principal areas of giving: education, health and wellbeing, conservation, and equality.

The foundation's current focus is a series of grant partnerships with small and midsized nonprofits making a difference on a variety of causes in New England and beyond. Fox Rock Foundation builds on the philanthropy of Granite Telecommunications, where Rob Hale is founder and CEO, Granite Gives Back, FoxRock Cares, and other personal giving by the Hales.

Through a variety of giving channels, the Hale family has pledged or donated more than $300 million to a broad range of worthy causes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mclean-hospital-receives-1-million-gift-from-karen-and-rob-hale-toward-child--adolescent-programs-301652468.html

SOURCE McLean Hospital

Recommended Stories

  • Minerva Neurosciences Shares Sink On Regulatory Setback For Schizophrenia Candidate

    Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) has received a refusal to file letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for roluperidone for negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. The FDA has indicated that the company can request a Type A meeting to discuss the content of the refusal to file letter. "We are disappointed that the FDA has not accepted our NDA for roluperidone. Our goal remains to provide a new and much-needed therapeutic option to help patients and their famili

  • Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

    Moderna CEO says not everyone will need an annual COVID booster.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Amgen is more established and has a dividend, while Vertex is one of several companies looking for therapies using the CRISPR Cas/9 gene-editing technique, which won the Nobel Prize just two years ago. Amgen helped pioneer biotechnology and sells its therapies in more than 100 countries.

  • Prediction: This Could Be This Company's Next Billion-Dollar Product

    Denmark-based biotech Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is a longtime leader in the diabetes drug market. The company's pipeline is full of exciting programs. One in particular, icodec, looks destined to become a major growth driver for Novo Nordisk.

  • Expert: Here are 3 Reasons Why Covid Isn’t Leaving Anytime Soon

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been a part of our lives since 2020. And unfortunately, due to many people not taking the proper precautions, several variants of the virus have found their way here. So whether we like it or not, we may be living with this disease well into the future. Health expert, Dr. Melissa Clarke, dropped some reasons to The Root about Covid and why it’s still around.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • MacroGenics strikes deal with Gilead potentially worth more than $1.7B

    Rockville’s MacroGenics Inc. just struck a deal with a major U.S. pharmaceutical company that could mean more than $1.7 billion for the local biotech. MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) said Monday it has formed a collaboration agreement with Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) — giving Gilead the green light to develop and exclusively license MacroGenics’ blood cancer treatment candidate, called MGD024.

  • How much for that CT scan? It could be $4,065 or $134 — at the same hospital — depending on your health plan.

    Health plans are 'leaving money on the table' when negotiating prices with hospitals, leading to higher out-of-pocket costs for insured patients, researchers say.

  • Boulder's Biodesix snags $20M contract, plans move to larger space in Louisville

    The federal government awarded Boulder-based biotech company Biodesix (Nasdaq: BDSX) a contract to supply veteran and military hospitals with its diagnostic tests that detect lung diseases. Biodesix signed a deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the largest integrated health care system in the United States, the company announced Monday. Biodesix specializes in blood-based tests for lung diseases.

  • Here's Why You Should Add Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) Stock Now

    Intra-Cellular's (ITCI) product revenues are primarily driven by higher sales of its schizophrenia and bipolar disorder drug Caplyta. Caplyta is also being evaluated for other CNS indications.

  • Precision Medicine Could Get Even More Precise With Allarity Therapeutics’ “Next-Generation” Diagnostics Platform

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Why star-studded Peninsula biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals saw its stock fall more than 70%

    An eye disease drug from NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. failed a mid-stage clinical trial, the company said early Monday, sending shares of the South San Francisco company falling to a new 52-week low ahead of an option decision by its Big Pharma partner. The drug, called NGM-621, is part of a $450 million research-and-development deal with Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) originally signed in 2015 with a focus on NGM compounds in obesity, diabetes and the fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Merck has about three months left to decide whether to exercise an option on NGM-621 and related compounds, either alone or bundled with two other pre-clinical eye drugs, NGM (NASDAQ: NGM) said.

  • Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

    Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction. Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.

  • Vir begins dosing participants in Phase 2 clinical trial for new type of flu shot

    Vir Biotechnology Inc. said Tuesday that it began dosing participants in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its experimental monoclonal antibody to prevent illness from influenza A. The investigational therapy is an intramuscular dose that has been designed to prevent seasonal flu and influenza A, which has previously caused flu pandemics, including the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 3,0000 healthy adults, and the first batch of data fr

  • Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab

    Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.

  • Cannabis Straight to Your Door, For A Price

    It just got a lot easier to order weed to your door in Toronto, but will stoners be willing to pay more for it?

  • What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

    Try these small shifts in your meal plan pre- and post-flu shot to bounce back in no time.

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results from Phase 3 RAPID Clinical Trial of Etripamil Nasal Spray in Patients with Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced positive topline efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil, the Company's investigational calcium channel blocker, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT).

  • Frequent chemical hair straightening may raise uterine cancer risk, particularly among Black women

    Story at a glance Although uterine cancer is a relatively rare disease, U.S. incidence rates have increased in recent years. Data show non-Hispanic Black women are at a heightened risk of aggressive forms of the cancer and tend to have poor survival rates. Previous research detailed an association between permanent hair dyes and straighteners with…

  • The key to a healthy brain may lie in your gut

    Jeremy Diskin initially attributed the stiffness in his arms to a football injury. Aged 55, he was still playing the game, and hoped physiotherapy would resolve what he assumed was a sports-related complaint. But it didn’t seem to be working, and it wasn’t just his arms: he also had stiff shoulders, a tight neck and difficulties with mobility. “I went for a scan and that showed nothing at all, so the consultant said, ‘I hate to say this but I wonder if it could be Parkinson’s’,” he recalls.