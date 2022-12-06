U.S. markets closed

mCloud Commences Closing of the First Tranche of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced it is preparing to close a first tranche of a non-brokered offering of common shares of the Company, originally announced on November 1, 2022 and upsized to US$18.0 million on November 10, 2022 (the "Offering"). The Company expects the gross proceeds of the first tranche to be approximately US$8.0 million, resulting in the issuance of approximately 7,017,544 common shares at a price per share of US$1.14.

mCloud Technologies Corp. Logo (CNW Group/mCloud Technologies Corp.)
mCloud Technologies Corp. Logo (CNW Group/mCloud Technologies Corp.)

mCloud also announced today it intends to increase the size of the Offering from US$18.0 million to up to US$20.0 million.

Subsequent tranches of the Offering are expected to be completed by the end of December. The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the Offering to accelerate the deployment of the Company's sustainability and decarbonization capabilities on Google Cloud.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including ‎the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange,

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company also noted the progress being made in parallel with its F-1 registration statement filed with the SEC in connection with its preferred share offering (the "Preferred Offering") previously announced on May 16, 2022. The Company is currently preparing for the Preferred Offering to proceed, reaffirming its plans to repay in full the outstanding principal and accrued interest under its outstanding convertible debentures upon completion of the Preferred Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with cloud-based solutions that curb energy waste, maximize energy production, eliminate harmful emissions, and get the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's portfolio of AssetCare™ solutions, mCloud enables asset owners and operators in energy- and asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, wind, and commercial facilities to use cloud-based digital twins, AI, and analytics to optimize asset performance, reliability, and sustainability. mCloud has a worldwide presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.  mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. Visit mcloudcorp.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein includes information related to the completion of the proposed Offering and the receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Offering, the completion of the Preferred Offering, the proposed used of proceeds of the Offering, and the proposed repayment of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcloud-commences-closing-of-the-first-tranche-of-previously-announced-non-brokered-common-share-offering-301696448.html

SOURCE mCloud Technologies Corp.

SOURCE mCloud Technologies Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c6321.html

