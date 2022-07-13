U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.00
    +8.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,015.00
    +49.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,820.00
    +41.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.30
    +5.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    +0.91 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.20
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0061
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.33
    +1.16 (+4.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1922
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0640
    +0.2420 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,789.50
    +91.05 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.54
    -3.83 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.30
    -54.56 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

mCloud and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Connect AssetCare™ at Brackley, Home of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCLD

Agreement marks first phase of commercial engagement to deliver AssetCare and drive sustainable operations, reduce emissions, and improve indoor air quality across iconic 650,000 square foot campus

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a leading provider of AI-powered asset management and Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") solutions today announced a commercial subscription agreement with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited ("Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix") to deploy mCloud's AssetCare Connected Buildings solution at the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix headquarters in Brackley, UK – home of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team and the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team.

The AssetCare agreement was signed on July 12, 2022 and commences with the first phase of a multi-year campus-wide implementation of AssetCare. A recurring AssetCare monthly subscription becomes effective at the completion of the initial installation at Brackley, which is expected to occur in September 2022. The Company deems the initial revenues from this agreement to not meet materiality by regulatory standards. Assets will be added to subscription as they are connected and the Company will disclose should any future additions alter materiality.

This AssetCare deployment is mCloud's largest Connected Buildings solution to-date, cloud-connecting over 650,000 square feet at Brackley and leverages mCloud's AI and analytics to create new energy efficiencies, reductions in CO2e emissions, and improvements to indoor air quality.

When fully connected, mCloud expects the AssetCare implementation at Brackley will comprise significant numbers of new AssetCare connections enabling the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix team to have continuous visibility into facility HVAC, industrial compressors, EV chargers, renewable energy sources, and more. mCloud and Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix also plan on rolling out an ESG dashboard accessible on campus, creating transparency around energy use and further championing sustainable behaviour onsite.

"We are proud to be working with Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix as they continue their leadership and commitment to sustainability in sport," said Russ McMeekin, mCloud President and CEO. "With AssetCare, Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix is making their Brackley campus an unrivaled example of how innovative connected technologies can continuously drive material reductions in energy consumption, emissions, and carbon footprint at a world-class campus."

Toto Wolff, Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, commented:

"We witnessed mCloud's passion for sustainability through our partnership in Formula E, and we are excited to see the innovative ways AssetCare can connect us as we search for material reductions in energy usage across our Brackley campus. Sustainability and the drive for efficiency are core to our business and that starts at home – we will be pushing to achieve significant results with AssetCare across our operations at Brackley as quickly as possible."

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

With a worldwide presence and offices in San Francisco, Houston, Vancouver, Calgary, London, Perth, Singapore, and Beijing, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare.  With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 64,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on the Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. For more information, visit www.mcloudcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include information related to the Company's timing of the AssetCare subscription taking effect, plans to create new AssetCare connections, and plans to deploy a campus-wide dashboard at the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix campus at Brackley.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the prospectus supplement, the base shelf prospectus and the registration statement and in the Company's Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcloud-and-mercedes-benz-grand-prix-limited-connect-assetcare-at-brackley-home-of-the-mercedes-amg-petronas-formula-one-team-301585617.html

SOURCE mCloud Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoElon’s OutBuyers of 35 projects across 2

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • U.S. stock futures inch up ahead of CPI data that could show inflation at 40-year high

    U.S. equity futures inched higher on Wednesday, though trading was timid ahead of U.S. data that could show stubborn inflation forcing a faster pace of rate rises from the Federal Reserve. On Tuesday, the Dow industrials (DJIA) fell 193 points, or 0.62%, to 30,981, the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 0.9% to 3,819, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 0.9%, to 11,265. The S&P 500 has lost 83.82 points, or 2.1%, over the last three trading days.

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • U.S. dollar-euro parity is a ‘multifaceted story,’ strategist says

    Wells Fargo Macro Strategist Erik Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent moves in the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and other currencies.

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Stalls

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • Apple price target cut to $175 at Citi, which offers five reasons to keep buying the stock

    Foldable phones and $90 billion in share buybacks. Don't give up on Apple stock now, says Citigroup.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • The Next Amazon? 12 Battered Stocks That Are Worth a Look.

    Barron's looked for young companies whose shares have been hammered in the recent selloff but have some positive characteristics.

  • Futures, Stocks Mixed Before Key US Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- American equity futures edged higher Wednesday in cautious trading dominated by a dimming economic outlook and an anxious wait for data that may show US inflation at a fresh four-decade high.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoElon’s OutS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fu

  • Exploit the War on Cash By Buying Shares of This Fintech Giant Today

    Don't let the recent sell-off fool you -- fintech companies are the future of the financial services industry.

  • Buy or Sell: Freeport-McMoRan

    It's been a challenging year for investors, and a stock like copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) provides a good example. With the market concerned about rising commodity costs, investors favored stocks that benefited from rising commodity prices -- in this case, copper. As such, Freeport's stock was up nearly 25% on the year to late March.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackChairman Bob Martin is taking over immediatel