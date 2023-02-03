U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    -50.40 (-2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0114 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,422.06
    -152.27 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

mCloud Provides Update on Financing Activities

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - mCloud Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today provided an update on its financing activities.

mCloud Technologies Corp. logo (CNW Group/mCloud Technologies Corp.)
mCloud Technologies Corp. logo (CNW Group/mCloud Technologies Corp.)

On December 28, 2022, mCloud announced it had closed an initial US$10.5 million public offering of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares and Warrants. The Company re-affirmed today it intends to continue closing additional proceeds under its Form F-1 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which became effective on December 22, 2022.

On December 6, 2022, mCloud announced it had commenced the closing process of initial proceeds from a non-brokered offering of common shares of the Company, originally announced on November 1, 2022 (the "Offering"). mCloud continues to make progress with the Offering. Given the complex requirements to close these proceeds, the Company now expects to complete this Offering around the end of February.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering to retire certain debts and provide working capital to support initiatives such as the accelerated deployment of the Company's sustainability and decarbonization capabilities on Google Cloud and expansion in key strategic markets including Saudi Arabia.

Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including ‎the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About mCloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with cloud-based solutions that curb energy waste, maximize energy production, eliminate harmful emissions, and get the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's portfolio of AssetCare® solutions, mCloud enables asset owners and operators in energy- and asset-intensive industries such as oil and gas, wind, and commercial facilities to use cloud-based digital twins, AI, and analytics to optimize asset performance, reliability, and sustainability. mCloud has a worldwide presence with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.  mCloud's common shares trade in the United States on Nasdaq and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MCLD. Visit mcloudcorp.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein includes information related to the completion of the proposed Offering, the receipt of the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Offering and the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcloud-provides-update-on-financing-activities-301738747.html

SOURCE mCloud Technologies Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c1427.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

    As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%. Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence. The analyst endorsement was the latest piece of good news for C3.ai, whose shares have surged this week as investors look for ways to get exposure to the artificial intelligence boom.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped at the Open Today

    Palantir makes data analytics software used by government and commercial customers. In a regulatory filing overnight, the company disclosed that on Jan. 29 Chief Accounting Officer Jeffrey Buckley announced plans to step down as soon as Palantir's 2022 10-K is filed. Palantir also said that Chief Operating Officer Shyam Sankar was named chief technology officer and Chief Legal Officer Ryan Taylor was named chief revenue officer.

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • Ford CEO defends earnings after leaving $2 billion in profits 'on the table’

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Ford CEO Jim Farley's comments on the automaker's fourth-quarter results, his frustration with the profits miss, and the company's EV transformation.

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • Amazon earnings: AWS performance was the 'disappointment,' analyst says

    JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to dissect Amazon's latest earnings report and unit sales in the greater tech environment.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Rose This Week

    Electric vehicle (EV) battery company QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) got a boost this week thanks to the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday the Fed increased interest rates by just 25 basis points in response to elevated, but slowing, inflation. Electric vehicle stocks have been plummeting over the past year as investors have become worried about a potential recession.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide after jobs report shocks, Big Tech results disappoint

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after government employment data showed more than half a million jobs were added in January — throwing a wrench in hopes for a pause on rate increases — while subpar earnings results from Big Tech giants weighed on investor sentiment.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Bets on a Stock Market Crash

    It came in one word on Jan, 31. Its author is Michael Burry, the founder of the hedge fund Scion Asset Management. Burry is known for his bet on the collapse of the U.S. housing market, which led to the 2008 financial crisis.

  • 13 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we take a look at 13 best value dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more best value dividend stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy. Value stocks are stocks of companies generally considered trading below what many investors think they are worth. Because […]

  • Why Clearfield's Stock Cratered 15.2% Today

    Shares of fiber optics company Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) fell as much as 15.2% in trading on Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue was up 68% from a year ago to $85.9 million, and net income rose 37% to $14.3 million, or $1.00 per share. What got investor attention was backlog falling 17% from just a quarter ago to $136 million, which management said was in large part due to a return to normal ordering patterns.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Shares Fell Back to Earth Today

    These stocks reversed yesterday's big gains after several cloud names reported lackluster results, and the jobs report showed the economy may be running hotter than expected.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...