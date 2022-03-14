U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,167.83
    -36.48 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,888.45
    -55.74 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,571.03
    -272.78 (-2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.48
    -36.19 (-1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.99
    -6.34 (-5.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.40
    -24.60 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.85 (-3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    +0.0060 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1220
    +0.1180 (+5.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3035
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9450
    +0.6650 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,681.47
    -349.36 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.36
    +5.18 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

McMaster Innovation Park and IMPACT at UCalgary Announce MOU to Enhance Access to Clinical Trials for Life Sciences Ventures

·3 min read

  • MOU to provide access to the leading-edge IMPACT clinical trial program, strategic support for life science ventures

HAMILTON, ON, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - For Life Sciences venture companies, health-related innovations ready for clinical trials are being accelerated, through a Memorandum of Understanding between McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) and the Integrated Management Platform to Accelerate Clinical Trials (IMPACT) at the University of Calgary (UCalgary).

A joint effort between McMaster Innovation Park and IMPACT at UCalgary (CNW Group/McMaster Innovation Park)
A joint effort between McMaster Innovation Park and IMPACT at UCalgary (CNW Group/McMaster Innovation Park)

The MOU facilitates access to the leading-edge IMPACT clinical trial program for MIP tenant life sciences ventures, while providing opportunities for growing UCalgary IMPACT ventures to advance toward commercialization and manufacturing at MIP.

"This MIP-IMPACT agreement is crucial for early and scale-up stage ventures. As a Life Science focused research park, one of our main priorities is to ensure that the ventures within our ecosystem have access to the resources they need to develop and commercialize their discoveries, and we can only achieve this through nationwide collaboration," comments Ty Shattuck, CEO of MIP.

John Wilson, CEO and President of Innovate Calgary, the innovation company of the University of Calgary, adds that "Innovate Calgary is always looking for ways to strengthen the innovation ecosystem in Alberta and Canada. This cross-provincial Agreement will enable Calgary-based small and mid-size health tech enterprises to access more resources and opportunities to manufacture their discoveries. We look forward to helping MIP ventures with their clinical trials in order to bring more Canadian bio-med discoveries to market and strengthen our national biotech and pharma industries."

IMPACT assists ventures with the timely initiation and completion of clinical trials vital to the licensing and commercialization of health-inventions in the domestic and international markets.

"Formalization of the partnership between MIP and IMPACT is an important step forward. Together we can better support the growth and commercial success of ventures. IMPACT will aid ventures to obtain market approval faster and with less capital, while MIP will support ventures with a broad array of services," adds Derek Exner, Executive Director of IMPACT.

Dr. Karen Mossman, McMaster University's Vice-President, Research and Chair of MIP's Board of Directors says "collaborations are critical to maximizing our innovation potential. This partnership will provide significant opportunities for our researchers and innovators and advance our capacity to commercialize our life sciences discoveries."

About McMaster Innovation Park (MIP):
McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) is Canada's premier research park based in the heart of Hamilton Ontario. It is home to over one hundred companies in the Life Science, Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing and high-tech sectors. MIP's proven ability to support and grow mid-market / SME enterprises results in faster, more economically impactful, and lower-risk investments for government and private investors alike.

About the Integrated Management Platform to Accelerate Clinical Trials (IMPACT) at UCalgary:
IMPACT, located in the Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary, is a leading-edge program for new ventures in the life sciences or biomedical industries who are seeking guidance in conducting clinical trials to secure regulatory approval for their new health-related inventions. The IMPACT Venture Navigators work with the venture to design, support, execute, and report on their pre-market clinical trials for less capital.

SOURCE McMaster Innovation Park

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c7234.html

Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • Why Kingsoft Cloud Is Down More Than 40% Today

    Shares of Chinese cloud computing service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) are lower by 43.7% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Monday in response to a downgrade from an analyst at J.P. Morgan. Kingsoft had already been on the receiving end of several downgrades since September of last year, driving the stock down 93% between last February's peak and Friday's close. The specifics: A J.P. Morgan analyst lowered his view of this cloud computing outfit from neutral to underweight, cutting its price target from $8 per share to $3.50.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Tata appoints N Chandrasekaran as Air India chairman

    Tata Group has appointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman of its Air India airline, a company spokesperson said on Monday, weeks after it acquired the former state-run carrier in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal. Chandrasekaran is chairman of the autos-to-salt Tata Group and several of its companies, including Tata Motors.

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.

  • Alibaba Skids, Along with Other US-Listed China Stocks

    Several factors combined to cause Chinese stocks to slip, as they continued their downturn of more than a year.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

    Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market's turmoil. On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys and Velo3D .

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    The tech giant already has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion. How much bigger can this company get?

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Spiral After Brutal Selloff in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has D