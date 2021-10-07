U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.81
    +60.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,930.97
    +513.98 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,735.85
    +233.93 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.36
    +45.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.39
    +0.96 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5630
    +0.0390 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5200
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,599.25
    -1,068.26 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.94
    -15.82 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

McMurray Stern Announces Partnership with Hai Robotics

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / McMurray Stern, a leading storage solutions company, has signed an agreement to become an integrating partner of HAI ROBOTICS, the pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotic systems. The company is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customizable automation solutions through advanced robotics and AI algorithms creating value to every warehouse and factory.

HAI ROBOTICS is expanding its business and technical service centers globally and cooperates with integrators, like McMurray Stern, to develop tailored solutions and services for various industries.

"We are driving our newer automation business to match the current explosive growth that the industry is currently experiencing," said Pat Fitzpatrick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are trying to achieve this through aggressive marketing plans that started with a complete revamp of our website and reworking of our entire marketing and business development approach."

Anticipating double the sales from 2020, and with hopes to double business in 2022, McMurray Stern continues to strategize ways that will solve any anticipated complex challenges.

For over 40 years, McMurray Stern has remained an industry leader in the world of storage solutions. Quickly evolving to fit an ever-changing world, their leap into forefront robotics and automation of storage systems has given McMurray Stern the title of being one of the best.

As designers of quality automated systems, turn-key workspaces, custom shelving, robotics, and more, McMurray Stern is dedicated to making projects more efficient and cost-effective. While this shift to automation allows for greater productivity, it also reduces overcrowding and pressure behind the company's labor force. They have helped a mass number of companies, and have been able to improve their solutions in order to meet everyone's needs.

Dedicated to R&D of autonomous case-handling robotic (ACR) systems, HAI ROBOTICS has successfully developed innovative technologies that include the HAIPICK robots, charging stations, customizable storage units, workstations, and HAIQ software platform. The company provides customized solutions according to customers' warehouse automation transformation requirements and applications in different scenarios.

McMurray Stern is focusing on the HAIPICK Robot, which offers intelligent picking and handling, autonomous navigation, active obstacle avoidance, and autonomous charging. Characterized by its high stability and high precision, the robot can replace the repetitive, time-consuming, and heavy manual storage and handling work, realizing efficient and intelligent "goods to person" picking, significantly improving the warehouse's storage density and operational efficiency.

Located in Southern California, McMurray Stern has a unique yet powerful presence in the storing industry. Having earned the trust of companies like Schaefer, FANUC Robotics, BBraun, Amgen, Oakley, and Kaiser Permanente, McMurray Stern continues to serve the business, agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, government, military, athletic, grocery, and retail industries, now more than ever. They pride themselves on knowing that there is no product too delicate or space too challenging where they can make a difference.

To learn more about McMurray Stern, visit https://mcmurraystern.com/.

Contact info Mireya Medina at mmedina@mcstern.com or Jane@janeowenpr.com

SOURCE: McMurray Stern



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667203/McMurray-Stern-Announces-Partnership-with-Hai-Robotics

Recommended Stories

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.The offer had strong appeal for would-be entrepreneurs. With an upfront investment of as little as $10,000, these new “delivery service partners” could have a fleet on the road in weeks. Amazon pledged to use its negotiating power to help the fledgling companies get better deals

  • Bitcoin’s Rally to $90K has Begun

    Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) Analysis

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Cloudflare Is Taking On Amazon by Harnessing the Edge

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is best known for speeding up its customers' applications and protecting them from hackers and attacks. Cloud computing has been a revolution for developers, allowing virtual servers and storage to be quickly provisioned and scaled with ease. If a developer wants to build an application, they can go to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services and have infrastructure ready to go in a few minutes.

  • Apple Earnings Are Coming. Analysts Are Focused on iPhone, Parts Issues, Services.

    The September quarter earnings report is just three weeks away, and Wall Street is working hard to ferret out hints about the numbers.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • 3 Reasons Qualcomm's Acquisition of Veoneer Could Make It an Unstoppable Connected Car Stock

    Often running on chips and circuitry that are decades old, many automakers are scrambling to get their models up to date with the latest in connectivity, electric drivetrains, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). To that end, it shouldn't go unnoticed that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and investment firm SSW Partners just reached a definitive agreement to acquire auto tech company Veoneer (NYSE: VNE). The deal values the small technologist at $4.5 billion (to be paid as $37 per share in cash to Veoneer shareholders).

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 7th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to continue the upward trend.

  • For Longer-Range EVs, a Cousin of Silicon Makes a Material Difference

    The global auto industry is investing billions of dollars in chips made of silicon carbide, a more robust cousin of Silicon Valley’s namesake element that companies believe can help them build high-performance EVs.

  • Top Global Chipmakers Resist Biden Bid for Supply-Chain Data

    (Bloomberg) -- A Biden administration effort to untangle global chip supply snarls is facing resistance from lawmakers and executives in Taiwan and South Korea, complicating attempts to resolve the bottlenecks hurting industries from automobiles to consumer electronics.The U.S. Commerce Department late last month asked companies in the semiconductor supply chain to fill out questionnaires by Nov. 8 seeking information pertaining to the ongoing chip shortage. While the request is voluntary, Comme

  • Steve Jobs wanted Dell to run Apple’s Mac OS but PC CEO said there was ‘zero consumer interest’

    ‘It could have changed the trajectory for Windows and Mac OS on PCs,’ Dell says

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • 'Squid Game' global demand has grown over 500+ since Netflix launch: RPT

    Netflix stock has soared amid the global success of 'Squid Game.' Parrot Analytics Press Insights Analyst Wade Payson-Denney joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to disucss the record-breaking series.&nbsp;

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.