McPherson's (ASX:MCP) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last three years, but the stock hikes 25% this past week

McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last week. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 82% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

While the stock has risen 25% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

McPherson's became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

It's quite likely that the declining dividend has caused some investors to sell their shares, pushing the price lower in the process. In contrast it does not seem particularly likely that the revenue levels are a concern for investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that McPherson's has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for McPherson's the TSR over the last 3 years was -79%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

McPherson's shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for McPherson's you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

