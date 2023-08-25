McPherson's Limited Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

McPherson's Limited (ASX:MCP) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues fell 2.6% short of expectations, at AU$210m. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with McPherson's reporting a statutory loss of AU$0.035 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the latest results, McPherson's' twin analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$216.8m in 2024. This would be a reasonable 3.1% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with McPherson's forecast to report a statutory profit of AU$0.043 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$224.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.043 in 2024. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, that the consensus price target fell 17% to AU$0.60following these changes.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting McPherson's' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.1% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.08% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 8.3% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, McPherson's is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of McPherson's' future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for McPherson's that we have uncovered.

