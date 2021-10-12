U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,336.75
    -14.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,649.75
    -50.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.30
    -10.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.88
    +0.36 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2610
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,389.40
    +749.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.42
    +0.57 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,275.57
    -222.63 (-0.78%)
     

McPhy announces the appointment of Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MCPHY ENERGY SA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

La Motte-Fanjas, October 12, 2021 - 7:30 a.m. CEST - McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces that the Board of Directors, which met on October 11, 2021, has appointed Jean-Baptiste Lucas as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Luc Poyer. Jean-Baptiste Lucas' mandate will take effect on October 18, 2021. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to redissociate the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, from the date on which Jean-Baptiste Lucas' term of office takes effect, with Luc Poyer continuing to perform the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Luc Poyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy said: "As announced in July, the Group has conducted a rigorous and open selection process for the recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer. Jean-Baptiste Lucas has a solid and successful international experience, focused on the customer, in the process industry, both in operational management of industrial units, development and transformation, as well as in general management positions in fast growing companies within global groups. It is with confidence that I am handing over the General Management to Jean-Baptiste Lucas whom, with this track record of excellence in innovation, major projects and scale-up of industrial processes, has the necessary qualities to lead, with McPhy’s teams, the large-scale industrialization and place the company among the world leaders."

Prior to joining McPhy, Mr. Lucas, 50, was since January 2019 the Managing Director of IPS B.V, a Dutch packaging technology group owned by Apollo Management, where he led the successful resizing and turnaround of the company. Between 2011 and July 2017, Mr. Lucas spent 6.5 years in Bahrain, working for industrial companies owned by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund as Managing Director of GARMCO, where he led the construction of an aluminum casthouse, and previously as Executive Vice President of ALBA, where he was responsible for casthouses operations, operational excellence, metallurgy and global sales and marketing. Prior to that, Mr. Lucas spent 13 years with the Pechiney Group, now Alcan, where he was General Manager in Switzerland, heading the Aerospace, Transportation and Industry division after having headed sales and marketing in Germany. Mr. Lucas began his career in 1996 with the French management consulting firm Bossard Consultants. He is a former French Foreign Trade Advisor and a graduate of ESCP.

Upcoming financial communication events

  • Publication of annual sales on January 25, 2022, after market close

About McPhy

As a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for the energy transition. With a comprehensive range of products for the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their industrial feedstock supply, fuel cell vehicle recharging and the storage and recovery of surplus renewable electricity. Designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries ensure a wide commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, mnemonic code: MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations

Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42
mcphy@newcap.eu



Press Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • How Carvana will reach profitability by 2023

    Wedbush Securities Seth Basham&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how Carvana will meet consumers' demand, why Wedbush upgraded its price target and the outlook of growth for the company.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Dip on Inflation, China Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures fell Tuesday, hurt by concerns about elevated inflation stoked by energy costs and the possibility of a widening regulatory crackdown in China. Treasury yields were steady.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Tesla Stock Could Hit $1,000. Here’s What Has to Happen.

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is a Tesla bull and believes shares of the EV giant will surge. He's upbeat on production capacity.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    Whether investors realize it or not, they've borne witness to stock market history over the past 19 months. For investors with a long-term mindset, social media up-and-comer Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) might be one of the smartest stocks to buy right now with $1,000. A quick look at Pinterest's share-price performance since late July might put some investors off.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.