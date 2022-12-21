U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

McPhy : Dassault Systèmes, McPhy and Visiativ Team Up to Drive the Green Energy Transition

MCPHY ENERGY SA
·6 min read
MCPHY ENERGY SA
MCPHY ENERGY SA


  • Combined expertise and technological resources aim to boost the competitiveness of McPhy in the low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment market

  • McPhy will deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, with the help of Visiativ, to optimize equipment performance as well as processes and tools across multiple sites

  • Platform approach enables McPhy to support its growth strategy in particular with the preparation for its new Gigafactory in France in 2024

PARIS and LYON, France December 21, 2022 Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), McPhy Energy (Euronext Paris: FR0011742329, MCPHY.PA ) and Visiativ (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004029478, ALVIV) are collaborating to drive the green energy transition, by enabling McPhy to increase the competitiveness of its low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, and confirm its role as a key partner for the hydrogen market.

The three leaders in their fields have teamed up for McPhy’s deployment of Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to optimize the performance of its equipment as well as the processes and tools used across its development, engineering and production centers in France, Germany and Italy. McPhy – a long-time SOLIDWORKS customer – chose to move to a collaborative business platform deployed by the Visiativ team. This would deliver the collaborative design and product life cycle management capabilities to support its growth strategy as it scales up its business, in particular with the preparation for its new Gigafactory in France in 2024.

“The Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform deployed by Visiativ will help us structure our teams and our business. A unified architecture across all our sites (France, Italy and Germany) is a key step in McPhy's industrial scale-up, with the aim of optimizing collaborative processes across our European technology teams. We will also reduce our time-to-market in product development and project engineering for our clients, in particular by modelling the manufacturing process before our products are launched on the market," said Benoît Barrière, Chief Technology Officer of McPhy.

Reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 implies switching most of the world’s total energy consumption away from fossil fuels. McPhy’s electrolyzers and low-carbon hydrogen refueling stations are increasingly recognized by the industrial, mobility and energy markets as a viable solution to decarbonize their activities. Green hydrogen can be used to decarbonize the industrial sector as an energy carrier or as a raw material for steel production. It also can be turned into clean fuel to charge hydrogen vehicles, injected into gas networks, or used as an energy storage solution to help complement the renewable energy transition.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will enable McPhy to leverage knowledge and know-how across the enterprise by standardizing processes and design and simulation applications, centralizing data and project management, and facilitating interaction among its teams.

“As the world shifts away from the use of fossil fuels, our 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers new technological approaches to innovation across all phases of the life cycle, for equipment and products that contribute to a more sustainable economy,” said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Game-changers like McPhy can collaborate, innovate and manage the entire product life cycle in one virtual twin experience.”

Visiativ, a digital transformation partner of Dassault Systèmes, is accompanying McPhy ’s deployment of the platform with integration and support services that enable all users to better collaborate and innovate by centralizing data and project management. This structuring and this multidisciplinary project was made possible thanks to the knowledge of Dassault Systèmes' solutions combined with the understanding of the customer's issues on the ground.

“The success of this partnership is thanks to the collaboration, mutual trust, and commitment of McPhy, Dassault Systèmes and Visiativ,” said Laurent Fiard, CEO, Visiativ. “We are delighted to support McPhy in this global project in line with their innovation transformation strategy. It is a perfect example of how the hydrogen industry is positioning for success in reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and we are proud to partner with McPhy and the hydrogen industry on this journey.”

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About McPhy
In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the deployment of low-carbon hydrogen throughout the world. Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, fuel cell electric car refueling or renewable energy surplus storage and valorization. As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). The company’s international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy’s innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).
www.mcphy.com

About Visiativ
Visiativ's mission is to make digital transformation a performance lever for companies. We do this by co-building alongside our customers, over the long term. We call this our promise: "Sharing, is growing". We support our customers by providing solutions and services to plan, implement, manage and monitor transformations with a unique and innovative approach through three pillars: Consult (consulting & support), Engage (solutions & deployment) and Connect (communities for exchange and sharing). With over 35 years of proven experience working with more than 21,000 Small & Mid-Market customers, Visiativ has achieved revenues of €214 million in 2021. Visiativ is present in 14 countries (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Morocco, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, U.A.E, USA and Switzerland) and has more than 1,100 employees. Visiativ (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris. The share is eligible for PEA and PEA-PME. For further information visit www.visiativ.com

Press Contacts
Dassault Systèmes         Arnaud MALHERBE                      arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com                +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73
McPhy                              Nicolas MERIGEAU                      mcphy@newcap.eu                              +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
Visiativ                              Lydia JOUVAL                               lydia.jouval@visiativ.com                    +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29


